  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Arsene Wenger built the best teams that I played against in English Football'

Gary Neville and others in the footballing world have paid tribute to the departing Arsenal boss.

By AFP Friday 20 Apr 2018, 3:25 PM
46 minutes ago 1,086 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3969138
Gary Neville (file pic).
Image: Steven Paston
Gary Neville (file pic).
Gary Neville (file pic).
Image: Steven Paston

PREMIER LEAGUE MANAGERS and former players showered praise on Arsene Wenger on Friday after the Frenchman announced he was stepping down from the Arsenal hotseat at the end of the season.

The 68-year-old has won three Premier League titles and a record seven FA Cups during his near 22-year stint at Arsenal, but recent seasons have seen rising discontent among the fans as the club have failed to challenge for the Premier League.

Here is some of the reaction to today’s announcement of his departure…

- Tony Adams, Wenger’s captain when Arsenal won the Premier League and FA Cup ‘double’ in 1997/98 and again in 2003/04 had no doubt about his old boss’s place in the London club’s history.

“Thanks for everything Arsene. Move over Herbert (Chapman), Arsene Wenger the greatest Arsenal Manager,” Adams wrote on Instagram.

- Thierry Henry, Arsenal’s all-time leading goalscorer who was signed by Wenger, praised the manager’s ability to inspire players and said he hoped the current side would now go on to win the Europa League — the club are in the semi-finals.

“He used to make you believe you were the best player in the world,” Henry told Sky Sports. “Let’s not get lost in celebrating the end of his era. The team has to win the Europa League, it would be an amazing achievement and Arsene has never won in Europe before, so it would be a great way to give him a good exit.

- Spain’s Cesc Fabregas, the former Arsenal midfielder now at Chelsea, thanked Wenger for being a “father figure” to him as a young footballer.

“I will never forget his guidance and support, his tutelage and mentorship. He had faith in me from day one and I owe him a lot, he was like a father figure to me who always pushed me to be the best,” Fabregas wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of himself listening to Wenger as a young Arsenal player. “Arsene, you deserve all the respect and happiness in the world. #classact”

- Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville said Wenger deserved a fitting send-off after a glittering career.

“Arsene Wenger built the best teams that I played against in English Football,” he tweeted. “The ’98 team was Amazing. The biggest compliment is that he played football that made us change the way we played against them.”

- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he was “surprised” at the news.

“He was the dominating guy in mid-1990s, 2000s,” Klopp said at his Friday press conference. “It is different now because we have to challenge but in Germany he was a big role model,” added the German.

- Arsenal’s major shareholder Stan Kroenke, whose steadfast support of Wenger angered many fans, was unstinting in his praise for the Frenchman.

“Three Premier League titles, including an entire season unbeaten, seven FA Cup triumphs and 20 successive years in the Champions League is an exceptional record,” Kroenke said in a statement. “He has also transformed the identity of our club and of English football with his vision for how the game can be played.”

- Former Arsenal midfielder Stuart Robson said Wenger ought to have quit long before now.

“Wenger should have gone many years ago,” Robson said on BBC radio. “You can’t take away the good things. When he came he changed the philosophy of Arsenal. He was fantastic in that period but like a lot of dictators they think they are going down the right road but even when people are saying you need to change, he wouldn’t change.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Rodgers ‘couldn’t be happier’ at Celtic as Arsenal speculation mounts>

Liverpool to return to Dublin for glamour friendly this summer>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Sean O'Brien underwent surgery on his shoulder today
Sean O'Brien underwent surgery on his shoulder today
Henshaw returns as Leinster go with JGP over Lowe for semi-final clash with Scarlets
'I was with Munster for 13 years and my appreciation of what I had there has gone through the roof'
FOOTBALL
Aguero ruled out for rest of season after undergoing knee operation
Aguero ruled out for rest of season after undergoing knee operation
'The Arsene Wenger Stadium' - Former Arsenal players call for tribute
Vieira to Henry: Arsene Wenger's best signings at Arsenal
MANCHESTER UNITED
Ferguson pays heartfelt homage to 'great man' Wenger
Ferguson pays heartfelt homage to 'great man' Wenger
'I couldn't deal with it anymore. I was depressed at times, I told the FA please don't pick me'
Dwight Yorke: 'I don’t think he should leave United...He’s a showman, Paul Pogba'
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Arsene Wenger built the best teams that I played against in English Football'
'Arsene Wenger built the best teams that I played against in English Football'
Mourinho: I always had respect for Wenger and I hope he doesn't retire
Liverpool to return to Dublin for glamour friendly this summer
BOXING
Conlan to get shot at 'revenge' for Rio robbery as Russian nemesis joins him at Top Rank
Conlan to get shot at 'revenge' for Rio robbery as Russian nemesis joins him at Top Rank
'There'll be a lot of people putting me down' - Khan insists there's plenty left in the tank
Manny Pacquiao sacked his boxing coach of 16 years through a press release

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie