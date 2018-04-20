Liverpool to return to Dublin for glamour friendly this summer

Mo Salah warming up at the Aviva Stadium last summer

Mo Salah warming up at the Aviva Stadium last summer

LIVERPOOL WILL RETURN to Dublin this summer for a pre-season friendly with Napoli, the FAI have confirmed.

An international club friendly between Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and the Italian giants will take place at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 4 August.

Ticket details for the game will be released this coming Monday, 23 April – a day before the Merseysiders’ Champions League semi-final first leg with Napoli’s compatriots, Roma.

August’s glamour tie will be Liverpool’s second visit to Dublin in as many summers: they beat La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao 3-1 in front of a capacity crowd at Lansdowne Road last year.

Maurizio Sarri’s Neapolitans currently trail Juventus by four points in the Serie A title race, but square off with the long-reigning champions on Sunday night in Turin.

Napoli are chasing a first Scudetto since Diego Maradona inspired them to league glory in 1989/90.