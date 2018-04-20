  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
Liverpool to return to Dublin for glamour friendly this summer

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will face Napoli at the Aviva Stadium on 4 August.

By Gavan Casey Friday 20 Apr 2018, 10:46 AM
1 hour ago 2,516 Views 9 Comments
Mo Salah warming up at the Aviva Stadium last summer
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Mo Salah warming up at the Aviva Stadium last summer
Mo Salah warming up at the Aviva Stadium last summer
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

LIVERPOOL WILL RETURN to Dublin this summer for a pre-season friendly with Napoli, the FAI have confirmed.

An international club friendly between Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and the Italian giants will take place at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 4 August.

Ticket details for the game will be released this coming Monday, 23 April – a day before the Merseysiders’ Champions League semi-final first leg with Napoli’s compatriots, Roma.

August’s glamour tie will be Liverpool’s second visit to Dublin in as many summers: they beat La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao 3-1 in front of a capacity crowd at Lansdowne Road last year.

Maurizio Sarri’s Neapolitans currently trail Juventus by four points in the Serie A title race, but square off with the long-reigning champions on Sunday night in Turin.

Napoli are chasing a first Scudetto since Diego Maradona inspired them to league glory in 1989/90.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

