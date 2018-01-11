  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 12 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Messi inspires rout with Coutinho watching on as holders Barcelona book quarter-final spot

The Argentine superstar was on target along with Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic tonight.

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Jan 2018, 11:10 PM
9 hours ago 8,531 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3793641
Messi leads celebrations with Jordi Alba.
Messi leads celebrations with Jordi Alba.
Messi leads celebrations with Jordi Alba.

BARCELONA CRUISED INTO the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey with a 5-0 second-leg rout of Celta Vigo at Camp Nou tonight.

A 1-1 draw from the first match in Galicia had left the tie looking open, but a devastating first-half performance from the holders secured their 6-1 aggregate victory.

Lionel Messi scored twice before Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic completed the victory, ensuring Barca’s treble hopes remain alive.

Messi netted twice in two minutes inside the opening quarter of an hour, steering home from two Alba crosses, before he returned the favour with a sumptuous pass that allowed the full-back to score his second goal of the season.

Suarez pounced on a mistake to make it 4-0 before the interval and leave club-record signing Philippe Coutinho applauding from his seat in the stands.

Source: MrMatador/YouTube

Celta improved a little after half-time but the damage had been done long before Rakitic’s header completed the rout, meaning Barca will join Deportivo Alaves, Leganes, Real Madrid, Espanyol, Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Valencia in the last eight.

Source: BFR 1/YouTube

Messi threatened twice in the opening exchanges, forcing Sergio Alvarez into one good low save, but the Celta keeper could not keep him off the scoresheet for long.

Alba’s cross from the left was missed by Suarez, allowing Messi to send a fine half-volley into the bottom-right corner from the edge of the area, despite Sergio’s best efforts.

Barely two minutes later, Messi had his second from yet another Alba assist, the Argentine placing a low shot into the same corner of Sergio’s net after Barca’s full-back picked him out near the penalty spot.

Not content with their 2-0 lead, Barca continued to push forward, with Suarez seeing a goal harshly ruled out for offside before Andres Iniesta was denied by Sergio’s fingertips after a fine Messi backheel.

With 28 minutes gone, they had their third. Messi, allowed time to walk with the ball at his feet, played a stunning long pass into the path of Alba, who beat Sergio on the stretch to finish high into the net.

Celta looked in disarray and they gifted Barca their fourth three minutes later, with Pione Sisto passing straight to Suarez 12 yards out, allowing the striker to fire home.

With the tie effectively at an end, Valverde took the chance to give Messi some rest, replacing his number 10 with Ousmane Dembele just before the hour mark to deafening applause from Camp Nou.

Nelson Semedo, a livewire down the right, twice created chances for Suarez to make it 5-0, with the Uruguay striker just missing his first cross before rifling his second over the bar.

Suarez almost capped the win with a spectacular chip from 40 yards, with the ball just sailing wide of the left-hand post, but Rakitic added gloss to the scoreline three minutes from time with a firm header from Dembele’s corner.

Source: Dream Team/YouTube

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Alex Ferguson, Padraig Harrington and a rake of Premier League stars turn out for NBA London game

Flores favourite ahead of O’Neill for Stoke job and has 24 hours to accept – Guillem Balague

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Phil Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
Phil Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
Flores favourite ahead of O'Neill for Stoke job and has 24 hours to accept - Guillem Balague
Maguire rumours welcomed by Puel as Man City links continue
FOOTBALL
Messi inspires rout with Coutinho watching on as holders Barcelona book quarter-final spot
Messi inspires rout with Coutinho watching on as holders Barcelona book quarter-final spot
Leverkusen admit Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal target Bailey could be sold
'With the players he'd be playing with at Man United... he's unbelievable'
HURLING
'To me, the provinces are gone, theyâre dead' - a call for an open hurling championship draw
'To me, the provinces are gone, they’re dead' - a call for an open hurling championship draw
Reigning champions Our Lady's and 2016 kingpins Árdscoil Rís triumph in Harty quarter-finals
Free-taker key as Midleton CBS return to Harty Cup last four stage with narrow victory over Thurles CBS
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Tireless Van der Flier not resting on his laurels as he works to become the complete seven
Tireless Van der Flier not resting on his laurels as he works to become the complete seven
'He's the kind of guy you want in your team on big occasions'
'I’ve been stuck with this stigma of concussion and it's frustrating because it's not true'
LEINSTER
RDS seating issue rectified ahead of Leinster's Champions Cup game this weekend
RDS seating issue rectified ahead of Leinster's Champions Cup game this weekend
Leinster facing big selection calls despite the loss of Ringrose and O'Brien for Glasgow
Ringrose a doubt for Ireland's Six Nations campaign after undergoing ankle surgery

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie