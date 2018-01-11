  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Thursday 11 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Flores favourite ahead of O'Neill for Stoke job and has 24 hours to accept - Guillem Balague

The Ireland manager is also in the running to replace Mark Hughes at the Potters.

By Ben Blake Thursday 11 Jan 2018, 10:08 PM
1 hour ago 5,876 Views 19 Comments
http://the42.ie/3793416
O'Neill and Flores.
Image: Press Association
O'Neill and Flores.
O'Neill and Flores.
Image: Press Association

ESPANYOL MANAGER QUIQUE Flores Sanchez reportedly has until tomorrow to accept Stoke City’s offer to take charge.

The Potters have been looking for Mark Hughes’ replacement since sacking him last week, with Ireland manager Martin O’Neill emerging as one of the favourites for the job over the past couple of days.

O’Neill, who has yet to officially sign his two-year contract extension with the FAI, is believed to have spoken to the Premier League club about a return to club management, and his assistant Roy Keane has also been linked with the move.

However, according to well-placed Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, Stoke have put former Watford boss Flores top of their wishlist after sending representatives to meet him in Barcelona, with the pursuit of O’Neill acting as a Plan B.

“He was approached by Stoke,” Balague said on Off The Ball tonight.

They went to Barcelona to speak to him and he was quite impressed by what they had to say. It’s a five-year deal and there’s a lot of money available.

“Espanyol played against Levante in the last-16 of the cup (Copa del Rey) tonight and Espanyol have come through (3-2 on aggregate).

“After the game, Quique Flores Sanchez was obviously asked but it but he said ‘Today’s not the day to talk about it. It’s a big day for Espanyol and I don’t want to talk about me’.

“He left it at that and now I reckon he’s got about 24 hours to answer the call from Stoke.”

Stoke, who are currently 18th in the Premier League, face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night and they reportedly would like to have their new man in place by then.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Do you want Martin O’Neill to stay on as Ireland manager?

Roy Keane could follow O’Neill to Stoke if Ireland boss takes Premier League job

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Flores favourite ahead of O'Neill for Stoke job and has 24 hours to accept - Guillem Balague
Flores favourite ahead of O'Neill for Stoke job and has 24 hours to accept - Guillem Balague
Maguire rumours welcomed by Puel as Man City links continue
Evans not world class but the right addition for Arsenal - Keown
FOOTBALL
Leverkusen admit Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal target Bailey could be sold
Leverkusen admit Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal target Bailey could be sold
'With the players he'd be playing with at Man United... he's unbelievable'
Former Chelsea boss Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after crash
HURLING
'To me, the provinces are gone, theyâre dead' - a call for an open hurling championship draw
'To me, the provinces are gone, they’re dead' - a call for an open hurling championship draw
Reigning champions Our Lady's and 2016 kingpins Árdscoil Rís triumph in Harty quarter-finals
Free-taker key as Midleton CBS return to Harty Cup last four stage with narrow victory over Thurles CBS
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Tireless Van der Flier not resting on his laurels as he works to become the complete seven
Tireless Van der Flier not resting on his laurels as he works to become the complete seven
'He's the kind of guy you want in your team on big occasions'
'I’ve been stuck with this stigma of concussion and it's frustrating because it's not true'
LEINSTER
RDS seating issue rectified ahead of Leinster's Champions Cup game this weekend
RDS seating issue rectified ahead of Leinster's Champions Cup game this weekend
Leinster facing big selection calls despite the loss of Ringrose and O'Brien for Glasgow
Ringrose a doubt for Ireland's Six Nations campaign after undergoing ankle surgery

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie