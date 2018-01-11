  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 11 January, 2018
Do you want Martin O'Neill to stay on as Ireland manager?

The Boys in Green boss has been heavily linked with the Stoke managerial position.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 11 Jan 2018, 12:11 PM
8 hours ago 34,723 Views 120 Comments
Martin O'Neill was unhappy with some of the criticism he received in the aftermath of the Denmark loss.
Image: Niall Carson
Martin O'Neill was unhappy with some of the criticism he received in the aftermath of the Denmark loss.
Martin O'Neill was unhappy with some of the criticism he received in the aftermath of the Denmark loss.
Image: Niall Carson

IRELAND BOSS MARTIN O’Neill has been heavily linked with the vacant Stoke managerial position over the past 48 hours.

The Premier League club are understood to have made contact with the Derry native about the possibility of taking over as manager.

O’Neill may be tempted by the offer to replace Mark Hughes at the bet365 Stadium, particularly after being unhappy with some of the criticism he received following Ireland’s World Cup play-off defeat to Denmark last November.

The public’s perception of O’Neill in recent times has been mixed, and the manager has admitted he may consider leaving his current role.

The 65-year-old coach’s supporters will point to the team’s creditable performance at Euro 2016 and the fact that O’Neill was just one game away from qualifying for the World Cup, which would have made him Ireland’s most successful manager since Jack Charlton.

Despite a squad of limited players, some critics believe Ireland have punched above their weight under O’Neill.

On the other hand, the coach’s detractors will point to the Boys in Green blowing a highly promising position at the top of their World Cup qualifying group towards the end of 2016, a perceived basic approach to preparation ahead of key matches, his partial reluctance to blood younger players and build towards the future, and the deeply conservative brand of football he invariably relies upon.

O’Neill in particular was criticised for how he handled the Denmark second leg, with his substitutions and the team’s tactics considered inept by some critics as his side were hammered 5-1.

With all that in mind, what do you think? Do you want Martin O’Neill to stay on as Ireland manager?


Poll Results:





About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

COMMENTS (120)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
