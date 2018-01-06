  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Stoke sack manager Mark Hughes after FA Cup misery

The Welshman had been in charge of the Potters since 2013.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 6 Jan 2018, 8:08 PM
11 hours ago 8,628 Views 31 Comments
Hughes had been in charge for four-and-a-half years.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

MARK HUGHES’ 200th GAME in charge of Stoke City proved to be his last after the club this evening confirmed they have terminated the manager’s contract with immediate effect.

The Welshman had earlier claimed his side’s embarrassing FA Cup third round defeat at minnows Coventry City could be a blessing in disguise, but it proved to be the final straw as he was sacked after four-and-a-half years in the job.

Hughes was already on the brink of being dismissed prior to the 2-1 loss at fourth-tier Coventry following a miserable run that left the team languishing in the Premier League relegation zone.

“Stoke City can confirm that the contract of manager Mark Hughes has been terminated with immediate effect,” a statement on the club’s Twitter account read.

“We would like to thank Mark for all he has achieved for the Club over the last four and a half years, notably in guiding us to three successive ninth places finishes in the Premier League, and we wish him every success for the future.”

Hughes was in charge at the bet365 Stadium since 2013, leading the Potters to three successive ninth-place finishes in the top flight. However, they finished 13th last term and have slipped to 18th this season, having won only one of their last seven league matches.

Next up for the Potters is a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Monday week.

Stoke sack manager Mark Hughes after FA Cup misery
Chelsea's second string fail to fire as Premier League champions held by Norwich
Guardiola lauds 'essential' Aguero after quick-fire double rescues Man City
