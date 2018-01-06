Stoke sack manager Mark Hughes after FA Cup misery

MARK HUGHES’ 200th GAME in charge of Stoke City proved to be his last after the club this evening confirmed they have terminated the manager’s contract with immediate effect.

The Welshman had earlier claimed his side’s embarrassing FA Cup third round defeat at minnows Coventry City could be a blessing in disguise, but it proved to be the final straw as he was sacked after four-and-a-half years in the job.

Hughes was already on the brink of being dismissed prior to the 2-1 loss at fourth-tier Coventry following a miserable run that left the team languishing in the Premier League relegation zone.

“Stoke City can confirm that the contract of manager Mark Hughes has been terminated with immediate effect,” a statement on the club’s Twitter account read.

“We would like to thank Mark for all he has achieved for the Club over the last four and a half years, notably in guiding us to three successive ninth places finishes in the Premier League, and we wish him every success for the future.”

Hughes was in charge at the bet365 Stadium since 2013, leading the Potters to three successive ninth-place finishes in the top flight. However, they finished 13th last term and have slipped to 18th this season, having won only one of their last seven league matches.

Next up for the Potters is a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Monday week.

