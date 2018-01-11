Alex Ferguson, Padraig Harrington and a rake of Premier League stars turn out for NBA London game

764ers centre Joel Embiid (21) blocks a shot. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

THERE WERE SEVERAL famous faces in the crowd at the O2 Arena for the annual NBA London event tonight.

The Boston Celtics faced the Philadelphia 76ers and trailed by 22 points before coming back to win 114-103 — with Kyrie Irving clocking up 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds in their seventh straight victory.

The @celtics were down by as many as 22 PTS during their #NBALondon game, but they ended up winning by double digits.



HIGHLIGHTS 👇 pic.twitter.com/9JYkzlYrMB — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2018

As well as a host of footballers, ex-Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson and Irish golfer Padraig Harrington were in attendance on the night.

Ferguson. Source: Simon Cooper

Harrington. Source: Simon Cooper

Chelsea star Eden Hazard. Source: Simon Cooper

Comedian Jack Whitehall and Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata. Source: Simon Cooper

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and French team-mate Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal. Source: Simon Cooper

Ex-Chelsea and Germany midfielder Michael Ballack. Source: Simon Cooper

Chelsea duo Thibaut Courtois and Marcos Alonso. . Source: AP/PA Images

Arsenal pair Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal. Source: Simon Cooper

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. Source: AP/PA Images

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):