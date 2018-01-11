Alex Ferguson, Padraig Harrington and a rake of Premier League stars turn out for NBA London game

THERE WERE SEVERAL famous faces in the crowd at the O2 Arena for the annual NBA London event tonight.
The Boston Celtics faced the Philadelphia 76ers and trailed by 22 points before coming back to win 114-103 — with Kyrie Irving clocking up 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds in their seventh straight victory.
The @celtics were down by as many as 22 PTS during their #NBALondon game, but they ended up winning by double digits.— NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2018
HIGHLIGHTS 👇 pic.twitter.com/9JYkzlYrMB
As well as a host of footballers, ex-Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson and Irish golfer Padraig Harrington were in attendance on the night.
