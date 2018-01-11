  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Leverkusen admit Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal target Bailey could be sold

With plenty of big clubs circling, the German club’s sporting director acknowledged they may cash in on the young Jamaican star.

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Jan 2018, 8:38 PM
12 hours ago 8,950 Views 6 Comments
Bailey has eight goals and four assists in all competitions this season.
RUDI  VOLLER ACCEPTS Bayer Leverkusen will struggle to keep hold of Leon Bailey if he continues progressing and believes only Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga have the power to retain star players as long as they want.

Bailey joined Leverkusen in January 2017 from Genk for a reported €13.5 million and initially struggled to make a consistent impact, making just eight substitute appearances in the Bundesliga.

But it has been a different story this season, with the 20-year-old Jamaican scoring six goals and setting up another four in 14 games, establishing himself as a key player in their dynamic frontline.

That form has not gone unnoticed, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal reportedly interested in the rapid winger and sporting director Voller is well aware that if a big club does come in for him, Leverkusen may not be able to resist a significant offer.

“At Bayer, we have had players who have aroused great interest and are on the wish list of other clubs for years,” he told Die Welt.

“That’s why it does not catch us off guard. It would be bad if it did. We are relaxed. The only club that can say no – and would do so — if a player attracted interest is Bayern Munich.

We and other clubs have to give in. There are limits you can reach, but that’s a theme of our policy, independent of Leon Bailey.

“If there is a need for discussion, we all sit down and decide what is best, while also keeping other alternatives open.”

