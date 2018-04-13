Bayern Munich confirm Kovac will replace Heynckes as coach next season

BAYERN MUNICH HAVE confirmed Niko Kovac will replace Jupp Heynckes as the club’s coach next season.

Niko Kovac is currently in charge of Eintracht Frankfurt.

The former midfielder will leave Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of the 2017-18 campaign to join the reigning Bundesliga champions on a three-year contract.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic announced that the two parties reached an agreement on Thursday.

46-year-old Kovac had spells in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, Hertha Berlin and Red Bull Salzburg during his playing career. He won 83 international caps for Croatia.

