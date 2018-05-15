BBC announce World Cup pundits in 'WhatsApp group' video, Keane and O'Neill part of ITV's team

ONE MONTH OUT from the World Cup finals getting underway in Russia, BBC and ITV have both revealed their lengthy lists of pundits today.

The channels are sharing TV rights to the tournament in the UK â€” the BBC with 33 live matches, while ITV have 32.

As well as the usual suspects from Match of the Day such as Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Kevin Kilbane, Phil Neville, Danny Murphy, Martin Keown and Jermaine Jenas, World Cup winner Jurgen Klinsmann, former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, ex-England midfielder Frank Lampard, retired Manchester United centre-half Rio Ferdinand, West Ham full-back Pablo Zabaleta and England womenâ€™s international Alex Scott will feature for the Beeb.

They announced their line-up via a spoof WhatsApp group video on social media:

ITV, meanwhile, have brought in Sky Sports analyst Gary Neville along with Celtic legend Henrick Larsson, ex-France defender Patrice Evra, Wales boss Ryan Giggs, ex-Arsenal pair Lee Dixon and Ian Wright, England womenâ€™s striker Eniola Aluko, former Croatia and West Ham boss Slaven Bilic and Euro 2016 final referee Mark Clattenburg.

The Republic of Ireland have not made the finals but management team Martin Oâ€™Neill and Roy Keane will both be working as panellists for the broadcaster.

