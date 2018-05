England goalkeeper Joe Hart told he's not in World Cup squad - reports

The 31-year-old won't be on the plane to Russia.

ENGLAND GOALKEEPER JOE Hart won’t be involved at this summer’s World Cup finals, according to widespread reports.

The Manchester City stopper, capped 75 times for his country, has endured a poor season while on loan at West Ham.

With manager Gareth Southgate scheduled to announce his provisional squad for the finals in Russia tomorrow, a number of outlets including The Guardian report that he phoned Hart to inform him of the news.

31-year-old Hart was England’s number one in the most recent qualifiers and earned his last cap during the friendly with Brazil last November.

However, Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Jack Butland of Stoke City played against the Netherlands and Italy in March.

It was thought that Hart would be taken along as an experienced third-choice goalkeeper, but Southgate now looks set to bring Burnley’s Nick Pope instead.

