England goalkeeper Joe Hart told he's not in World Cup squad - reports

ENGLAND GOALKEEPER JOE Hart wonâ€™t be involved at this summerâ€™s World Cup finals, according to widespread reports.
The Manchester City stopper, capped 75 times for his country, has endured a poor season while on loan at West Ham.
With manager Gareth Southgate scheduled to announce his provisional squad for the finals in Russia tomorrow, a number of outlets including The Guardian report that he phoned Hart to inform him of the news.
31-year-old Hart was Englandâ€™s number one in the most recent qualifiers and earned his last cap during the friendly with Brazil last November.
However, Evertonâ€™s Jordan Pickford and Jack Butland of Stoke City played against the Netherlands and Italy in March.
It was thought that Hart would be taken along as an experienced third-choice goalkeeper, but Southgate now looks set to bring Burnleyâ€™s Nick Pope instead.
