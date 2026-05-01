'We’ve spoken about it being 20 years this season since there has been a trophy'

LONG SERVING PLAYER and skipper Iain Henderson has opened up on how Ulster have fully embraced both the importance and significance of hosting Saturday’s European Challenge Cup semi-final against Exeter Chiefs.

“We’ve spoken earlier in the week around how special it is,” the 34-year-old Ireland international explained, “to not only to have a semi-final, that’s big for any club, but a home semi-final which is massive (for us).”

This will be the first time the province have played a European knockout tie in Belfast since January 1999 when they famously went on to then win the premier tournament at the old Lansdowne Road.

“We talked about getting home knockout matches, we wanted home knockout matches and that’s what we’ve done.

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“That’s something I find hugely exciting and the guys do as well.

“It’s ‘do or die’ at this stage,” stated the 34-year-old who has experienced more than his fair share of knockout heartbreak with Ulster since making his debut in 2012.

“We’ve (at Ulster) sat in meetings before and had chats before and we know we haven’t produced the goods on the day,” Henderson said when referencing previous crunch games in both the URC and Europe which have gone against Ulster.

“There are a lot of guys really disappointed with how they played against Leinster (when recently losing to Leinster) and there are a lot of guys disappointed about how a few of the performances have been this year.

“There are guys who have been very honest about that, and I know that whenever we have those chats, we often get good reactions, so I’m really excited about what the lads are going to bring this weekend.”

With one more year to go on his Ulster contract, the veteran lock knows that though the province have revived their fortunes this season, and are still in the mix on two fronts, time is running out for him to taste success with this squad.

“We’ve spoken about it being 20 years this season since there has been a trophy (won by Ulster),” he stated of the province’s previous success when winning the then Celtic League.

“I remember thinking how I’d have loved to win something with Rory (Best), to win something with the other guys who were here as players before.

“Now it’s flipped and I’d love to win something and to have this young group of lads get a taste of it early in their career.

“You can always let yourself dream, but that’s getting ahead of yourself.”