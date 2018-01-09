  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 9 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The kind of initiative we're extremely proud to support' - Bohs launch team for new National Amputee League

Cork City and Shamrock Rovers will make up the newly-formed division.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 9 Jan 2018, 7:08 PM
1 hour ago 896 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3789143
Bohs amputee players Amanda King and James Conroy.
Image: ©INPHO/Gary Carr
Bohs amputee players Amanda King and James Conroy.
Bohs amputee players Amanda King and James Conroy.
Image: ©INPHO/Gary Carr

WITH THE NATIONAL Amputee League set to kick off at the end of the month, Bohemians today officially launched their newest team.

First-team manager Keith Long, Lord Mayor of Dublin Mícheál Mac Donncha and a number of players were present at Dalymount Park to unveil details of the side this afternoon.

Beginning on 20 January, the league caters for players with congenital limb deficiencies or restricted use of limbs. It will be contested by Bohs, Cork City and Shamrock Rovers — although organisers are hoping to secure a fourth club in the coming weeks.

Ex-St Patrick’s Athletic footballer Christy McElligott, who now works as a Football For All coach with the FAI, will manage the Gypsies.

“The league is a brainchild that we had last year,” McElligott said today. ”We wanted to enable adults and kids who are amputees to be able to play football.

“At the moment, the league will start with three teams but we hope to confirm a fourth before the season starts.

“By the end of the year, we hope to extend it further to six teams. When clubs see the benefits of initiatives like this, we think they will want to come on board.

They will be impressed by the commitment and quality of the players involved, and by the standard.

“The games will be exciting, the games will be fun, the games will be competitive.”

“When I lost my leg, I thought football was gone for me forever,” added Elligott, who was involved in a road traffic accident in 2001.

“But amputee football has given me the opportunity to get back involved and playing.

“For your health and wellbeing, football is the best medicine and I encourage amputees to get involved — they will feel the benfits.”

Source: FAI TV/YouTube

Long, who played with McElligott at St Pat’s, said: “This is the kind of initiative we are extremely proud to support as a club.

“It enriches the ethos of our club and everything we are trying to do both on and off the pitch, through the likes of the Bohemian Foundation.

“I have known Christy a long time and I’m delighted he and his team are going to be a part of the club.”

The idea of ‘Football for All’ is something we as a club strongly believe in,” added Bohemian president Chris Brien.

“Beyond the first team, we want people playing for our club at all levels regardless of ability or disability.

“That’s what a club should be about and we’re delighted to be involved with the new league.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

After a slow start to the season, former League of Ireland favourite Horgan is finding his rhythm at Preston

Jim McGuinness departs Beijing Guoan and hints at ‘new chapter in Europe’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
Liverpool urged to sign PSG midfielder as Coutinho replacement
Liverpool target Lemar could leave Monaco in January
FOOTBALL
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Coach Unai Emery calls for unity after PSG stars axed
Marcelo: 'Sad' Real Madrid are 'f***ing sunk'
LIVERPOOL
Sanchez to forgo Â£25m signing-on fee to complete City deal, Liverpool eye Barca star and all today's transfer gossip
Sanchez to forgo £25m signing-on fee to complete City deal, Liverpool eye Barca star and all today's transfer gossip
Martin O'Neill to Stoke, Griezmann's Man United wage demands and all today's transfer gossip
Coutinho 'had everything' at just 18 years old
MANCHESTER UNITED
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Usain Bolt secures trial with Borussia Dortmund
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
BARCELONA
Coutinho's Barcelona career delayed by thigh injury as he signs five-and-a-half year deal
Coutinho's Barcelona career delayed by thigh injury as he signs five-and-a-half year deal
Klopp hails Coutinho's professionalism after he was denied 'dream' Barca move in summer
Lionel Messi can quit Barca, if Catalonia leaves Spain - reports

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie