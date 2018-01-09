Ex-Donegal boss McGuinness leaves Chinese role and hints at 'new chapter in Europe'

ALL-IRELAND-WINNING FORMER DONEGAL manager Jim McGuinness has left Chinese Super League outfit Beijing Sinobo Guoan, he has confirmed in a letter to the club’s fans.

The 45-year-old joined former Bayer Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt as assistant last summer on a two-and-a-half-year deal, but his Chinese odyssey has come to an end ahead of the 2018 season.

Guoan cited ‘personal family reasons’ for McGuinness’ early release from his contract, per RTÉ’s Damien O’Meara.

In his parting statement McGuinness hinted that he intends to resume his coaching career in Europe, while thanking the fans and Schmidt for the opportunity in the Chinese capital.

“I would like to thank the owner of the club Mr. Joe, the G.M. Mr. Li Ming, and everyone associated with the Club,” he wrote.

“The respect and hospitality that I have received since I arrived in Beijing has been fantastic.

“Everyday working at the club has been thoroughly enjoyable.”

“I would also like to thank Roger for giving me the opportunity to be part of his management team. It has been an amazing experience working under a top European Coach and I have learned so much from him.

I feel my experience in Beijing has set me up for the next stage of my coaching development and I look forward to a new chapter in Europe.

“I wish Roger, my colleagues in the coaching staff and everyone at Beijing Sinobo Guoan the very best for the 2018 season.