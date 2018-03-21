  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Boris Johnson compares this summer's World Cup to Hitler and the 1936 Olympics

Britain’s foreign secretary believes Vladimir Putin will ‘glory’ in the global sporting event, which Russia is hosting in June.

By AFP Wednesday 21 Mar 2018, 6:24 PM
30 minutes ago 1,306 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/3916808
Adolf Hitler (second right) at the opening ceremony of the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.
Image: Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Image: Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Adolf Hitler (second right) at the opening ceremony of the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.
Image: Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

BRITAIN’S FOREIGN SECRETARY Boris Johnson has agreed with a suggestion that Russian President Vladimir Putin would exploit hosting the 2018 football World Cup as Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler did the Berlin Games.

Johnson agreed with an MP who suggested, “Putin is going to use it in the way Hitler used the 1936 Olympics”, as a propaganda exercise.

“I think the comparison with 1936 is certainly right,” the minister replied, envisaging Putin “glorying in this sporting event”.

The comments came amid an escalating war of words between Russia and Britain over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent on British soil earlier this month.

Johnson also called for Russian guarantees over the safety of England fans at the World Cup.

However, he stressed the British government had no plans to stop the England side travelling to the World Cup, telling MPs:

On balance, it would be incredibly unfair to punish the (England) team”.

Hitler wanted the 1936 Games to be a symbol of Aryan supremacy and famously refused to shake hands with American star Jesse Owens, the black track and field athlete who won four gold medals in Berlin.

U.K. Government Responds To Russia Ex-Spy Poisoning Johnson (file photo). Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Relations between London and Moscow are in crisis over the 4 March nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain, which the UK is blaming on the Kremlin.

Britain has expelled 23 Russian diplomats and Moscow has responded in kind — but Johnson said they had kicked out the UK official set to be tasked with the fan safety portfolio.

“You can’t imagine anything more counter-productive to the UK’s ability to help fans in Russia, so there is an issue — there is a discussion,” he added.

“My challenge to the Russian authorities is to show that the 24,000 UK applicants for tickets to the football World Cup are going to be well-treated, are going to be safe. It is up to the Russians to guarantee the safety of England fans going to Russia.”

Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Putin (left) with footballing greats Pele (centre) and Diego Maradona (right) at the draw for the 2018 World Cup finals. Source: Michael Regan - FIFA

Johnson insisted Britain was doing all it could to ensure the safety of England fans and had been coordinating with the Russian police in recent months.

At the moment, we are not inclined actively to dissuade people from going because we want to hear from the Russians what steps they are going to take to look after our fans,” he said.

England are due to play Tunisia in Volgograd on 18 June, Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on 24 June and Belgium in Kaliningrad on 28 June in their Group G matches.

At the 2016 European football championships in France, England fans were attacked by Russians in Marseille, ahead of a match between the two teams and in the stadium itself.

The clashes left 35 people injured, including two England fans who suffered serious injuries.

The Russian team was given a suspended disqualification and the country’s national football federation was fined.

© – AFP 2018

eir Sport to show Ireland’s next World Cup qualifiers as journey to first major tournament continues

Arsenal and Liverpool offered hope in Lyon star chase

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
