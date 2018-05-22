Borussia Dortmund waste little time in finding their new manager

BORUSSIA DORTMUND HAVE confirmed the appointment of Lucien Favre as the club’s new manager.

Favre left Ligue 1 outfit Nice earlier this week, and it has now been confirmed that he has signed a two-year contract at Signal Iduna Park.

The 60-year-old led Nice to a fantastic third-placed finish in 2016-17, though they failed to qualify for the Europa League this time around, with a 3-2 defeat to Lyon at the weekend confirming an eighth-placed finish.

Dortmund, meanwhile, ended the season in fourth, subsequently sneaking into the Champions League qualification spots.

However, manager Peter Stoger announced his departure from the club following their 3-1 defeat at Hoffenheim on the final day of the Bundesliga season, and ex-Borussia Monchengladbach boss Favre has quickly been installed as his successor.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc hopes his experience in the Bundesliga will serve the club well next season.

“Signing Lucien Favre as coach is an important part of our fresh sporting start this summer,” he said.

“He is highly valued by us for his professional qualities, which he has impressively shown several times in the Bundesliga with Hertha and Monchengladbach, just like at Nice.”

Peter Bosz was relieved of his own duties in December, with Dortmund enduring something of a turbulent season.

Indeed, the club finished the season a mammoth 29 points behind champions Bayern Munich, and eight behind second-placed local rivals Schalke. They finished fourth by virtue of goal difference, having ended the campaign level on points with both third-placed Hoffenheim and fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

