This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 22 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea target Lewandowski in Â£100 million pursuit - reports

The London club are reported to be targeting the striker despite uncertainty within the club.

By Gavin Quinn Tuesday 22 May 2018, 10:18 AM
1 hour ago 1,327 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4027147
The Bayern man has averaged over 40 goals per season since 2015.
Image: Imago/PA Images
The Bayern man has averaged over 40 goals per season since 2015.
The Bayern man has averaged over 40 goals per season since 2015.
Image: Imago/PA Images

CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB are in a crisis of sorts right now, an under-fire manager and Visa problems for the owner add to their failure to qualify for the Champions League this season but it looks like theyâ€™re going to spend their way out of the corner theyâ€™ve found themselves in.

The Telegraph reports that the Stamford Bridge club are ready to spend upwards of Â£100 million in a pursuit of Robert Lewandowski, making the Bayern Munich striker their number one transfer target this summer.

Lewandowski is off to Russia next month to represent Poland in the World Cup, he has been continuously linked with a move to Real Madrid but it now looks as if Chelsea will be the front-runners and willing to spend big to land their man.

Itâ€™s thought that Lewandowski could be brought in to replace record signing Alvaro Morata this summer. The Spaniard had a poor season thatâ€™s seen him miss out on Spainâ€™s World Cup squad and he could be moved on after less than 12 months in London.

Chelsea v Southampton - Emirates FA Cup - Semi Final - Wembley Stadium Morata has scored just 11 league goals since arriving for a fee of over Â£60 million last summer. Source: Andrew Matthews

Owner Roman Abramovich could also be in hot water after his visa application was delayed, with the British government set to investigate the source of his wealth as part of his application, making Chelseaâ€™s sudden willingness to invest quite surprising.

Manager Antonio Conte also faces an uncertain future at the club. The Italian failed to secure a top four finish and despite winning the FA Cup on Saturday, he has come under scrutiny from players and fans. Itâ€™s thought that it would cost the club around Â£10 million to terminate his contract.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Harry Kane to captain England at next monthâ€™s World Cup

â€˜We have listened to fansâ€™: West Ham appoint 64-year-old Pellegrini as new manager

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Quinn
gavin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup
FOOTBALL
Ibrahimovic sent off for slapping opponent but Galaxy halt losing run
Ibrahimovic sent off for slapping opponent but Galaxy halt losing run
'If you Google 'European nights', the answer must be 'Anfield'' - Klopp
'He made a mistake' - Brazil legend claims Neymar will not win Ballon d'Or at PSG
LEINSTER
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
'We want him to stay' - Leinster still hoping Carbery remains amidst Munster interest
Leinster hopeful on Sexton, Leavy and Nacewa but Henshaw is doubtful
HURLING
'I think heâ€™ll regret not talking to them' - Eoin Kelly on Michael Ryan's refusal to speak to media
'I think heâ€™ll regret not talking to them' - Eoin Kelly on Michael Ryan's refusal to speak to media
Cork forward Robbie O'Flynn to make full recovery following suspected concussion
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
REAL MADRID
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'
'I've trained 13 years for these moments' - Alexander-Arnold not overwhelmed facing Ronaldo
'We are Liverpool' - Klopp rejects underdog tag ahead of Champions League final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie