Chelsea target Lewandowski in Â£100 million pursuit - reports

CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB are in a crisis of sorts right now, an under-fire manager and Visa problems for the owner add to their failure to qualify for the Champions League this season but it looks like theyâ€™re going to spend their way out of the corner theyâ€™ve found themselves in.

The Telegraph reports that the Stamford Bridge club are ready to spend upwards of Â£100 million in a pursuit of Robert Lewandowski, making the Bayern Munich striker their number one transfer target this summer.

Lewandowski is off to Russia next month to represent Poland in the World Cup, he has been continuously linked with a move to Real Madrid but it now looks as if Chelsea will be the front-runners and willing to spend big to land their man.

Itâ€™s thought that Lewandowski could be brought in to replace record signing Alvaro Morata this summer. The Spaniard had a poor season thatâ€™s seen him miss out on Spainâ€™s World Cup squad and he could be moved on after less than 12 months in London.

Morata has scored just 11 league goals since arriving for a fee of over Â£60 million last summer. Source: Andrew Matthews

Owner Roman Abramovich could also be in hot water after his visa application was delayed, with the British government set to investigate the source of his wealth as part of his application, making Chelseaâ€™s sudden willingness to invest quite surprising.

Manager Antonio Conte also faces an uncertain future at the club. The Italian failed to secure a top four finish and despite winning the FA Cup on Saturday, he has come under scrutiny from players and fans. Itâ€™s thought that it would cost the club around Â£10 million to terminate his contract.

