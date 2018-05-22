'We have listened to fans': West Ham appoint 64-year-old Pellegrini as new manager

Pellegrini has been described as 'one of the world's most respected football coaches.'

Pellegrini has been described as 'one of the world's most respected football coaches.'

WEST HAM HAVE announced the appointment of Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager, replacing David Moyes who left the club last week.

The 64-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the club, having left Hebei China Fortune on 20 May.

West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan said he is delighted to bring “one of the world’s most respected football coaches” to London Stadium.

“It was important that we appointed someone with knowledge and experience of the Premier League, who already has an understanding – not only of the teams and players we face – but of West Ham United and our ambitions,” he told the club’s website.

“Manuel brings a reputation for attacking football and getting the best out of his players. We believe he will attract new talent to the London Stadium as well as improving the current squad.

“Above all, he is a winner, who knows what it takes to succeed at the highest level and is driven to continue that success. Manuel is the first West Ham United manager to have a Premier League title on his CV, and we believe that his experience, quality and proven record of taking teams forward quickly will ensure that he is successful here.

Source: West Ham United FC

“We have listened to fans who asked us to be ambitious. We hope they agree it is an exciting appointment.

“Manuel will shortly announce the names of the new staff he will bring in and he will then get down to shaping the squad he wants. We all wish him the very best of luck.”

Pellegrini won the 2013-14 Premier League title and two EFL Cups during his three years in charge of Manchester City, while he also took them to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The former Real Madrid and Villarreal head coach has spent the last two years in the Chinese Super League with Hebei, but could only guide them to a fourth-place finish in 2017.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!