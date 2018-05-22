Ireland U21 winger's impressive form earns him move to Portsmouth

RONAN CURTIS’ STANDOUT form for Derry City in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division has earned him a move to League One club Portsmouth.

The 22-year-old has signed a pre-contract two-year deal with the Fratton Park outfit and will officially become a Portsmouth player on 9 June when the international transfer window reopens.

Portsmouth were one of a number of clubs tracking Curtis’ progress in recent months and after several scouting missions to watch the winger in action for Derry, have completed a deal for his services.

Curtis has represented Ireland up to U21 level and has become a key player for Noel King’s side in their bid to earn qualification for next year’s European Championships.

The London-born forward has been with Derry since 2015 and has played 18 league games for the Candystripes this term, scoring four goals.

“He’s someone we’ve tracked for the past few months,” Portsmouth assistant manager Joe Gallen said.

“He’s got a lot of pace and power, and is good in the air as well, so we’re really pleased to bring him here.”

Curtis had also been the subject of interest from further afield and travelled to Sweden last summer to sign for Ostersunds, but a deal fell through when negotiations broke down.

Last month, Derry boss Kenny Shiels advised Curtis to get a new agent after his representatives went public with speculation of a move to Portsmouth, adding that a switch to the English side would not benefit the player at this time.

Portsmouth, managed by Kenny Jackett, finished eighth in League One last term.

