Dublin: 7 °C Friday 11 May, 2018
Boost for Bohs as they dispatch lowly Bray

Substitute Eoghan Stokes sealed a victory for the Gypsies 16 minutes from time.

By Dan Gorman Friday 11 May 2018, 9:59 PM
51 minutes ago 582 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4008382
Dinny Corcoran was on target for Bohs (file pic).
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Dinny Corcoran was on target for Bohs (file pic).
Dinny Corcoran was on target for Bohs (file pic).
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Bray Wanderers 1

Bohemians 3

Daniel Gorman reports from the Carlisle Grounds

BOHEMIANS PULLED SIX clear of the play-off spot as goals from Dinny Corcoran, Keith Ward and Eoghan Stokes saw them record back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

Two well-crafted goals from Corcoran and Ward saw Bohs lead 0-2 inside the opening 31 minutes, but a penalty from ex-Hoop Gary McCabe on the stroke of half-time gave Bray hope.

Substitute Eoghan Stokes then sealed victory for the Gypsies 16 minutes from time.

The Dublin side would lead within three minutes, as Ward and Corcoran combined. Ward’s peach of a cross was bravely met by Corcoran, who poked it home.

Ward had his moment in the spotlight on 31 minutes. Supple’s goal kick was flicked on and Ward got in behind the Bray defence. The Bohs star had the composure and vision to execute a wonderful lob that floated over Moran’s head.

Out of nothing; Bray almost halved the deficit within five minutes, as Galvin unleashed a thunderbolt from almost 30 yards that Supple helplessly watched thud back into play off his crossbar.

That strike was matched — if not bettered — by the impressive Dylan Watts. He broke up a bit of head tennis as he swooped in and tamed the ball on his chest, before crashing a beautiful, serving shot off the top of Moran’s crossbar.

The home team felt hard done by when both Galvin and Kelly were booked for simulation in the penalty area, but they would win a spot kick at the third time of asking. McCabe chipped over the top and Coughlan beat Supple to it — nodding the ball by him — before being caught by the stopper. Up stepped McCabe to blast to the top corner.

Five minutes into the second period. McCabe’s deep free looked to be headed back across goal by Heaney, but it was looping into the far corner until Oscar Brennan unconventionally turned it over.

There were no more scares for Bohs against a toothless Bray and they put the tie to bed on 74 minutes, as Stokes found the top corner from over 20 yards out.

BRAY WANDERERS: Evan Moran; Dan McKenna, Conor Kenna, Sean Heaney, Andrew McGovern; Paul O’Conor, Rhys Gorman (Ger Pender, 76); Daniel Kelly, Gary McCabe, Cory Galvin; Ronan Coughlan.

BOHEMIANS: Shane Supple; Keith Buckley, Dan Casey, Rob Cornwall, Ian Morris; Oscar Brennan; Danny Grant (Eoghan Stokes, 68), Keith Ward (Dan Byrne, 73), Dylan Watts (Phillip Gannon, 88), Kevin Devaney; Dinny Corcoran.

REFEREE: Sean Grant.

‘Wilfried Zaha is a £50 million to £70 million player’>

Tottenham boss Pochettino will meet with key defender to discuss future>

