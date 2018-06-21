Brazilian midfielder completes €53 million Man United move

BRAZILIAN MIDFIELDER FRED has officially joined Manchester United for a reported fee of €53 million.
The club confirmed via Twitter the capture of the 25-year-old from Shakhtar Donetsk.
Fred — who is currently part of the Brazil squad for the 2018 World Cup — completed a medical and has agreed a five-year contract, with the option to extend a further year.
Jose Mourinho told Man United’s official website: “Fred will complement our other midfielders’ qualities, which we need; his creative brain and passing vision will give us another dimension to our game. I am very happy he is joining our club and I believe our players know how important he can be in our team.”
The player himself added: “This is the biggest club in the world and I am delighted to be a part of this amazing team. To work with Jose Mourinho, who has won so many trophies in his time as a coach, is an opportunity not to be missed.
“I cannot wait to get started and to meet my new team-mates. I would like to thank everyone at Shakhtar Donetsk for everything they have done for me over the past five years.
“This is a very exciting time for me with my focus now fully on the World Cup with Brazil.”
