Thursday 21 June, 2018
Brazilian midfielder completes €53 million Man United move

Fred has officially joined the Red Devils.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 21 Jun 2018, 2:43 PM
1 hour ago
Fred has won eight caps for Brazil.
Image: Nick Potts
Image: Nick Potts

BRAZILIAN MIDFIELDER FRED has officially joined Manchester United for a reported fee of €53 million.

The club confirmed via Twitter the capture of the 25-year-old from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Fred — who is currently part of the Brazil squad for the 2018 World Cup — completed a medical and has agreed a five-year contract, with the option to extend a further year.

Jose Mourinho told Man United’s official website: “Fred will complement our other midfielders’ qualities, which we need; his creative brain and passing vision will give us another dimension to our game. I am very happy he is joining our club and I believe our players know how important he can be in our team.”

The player himself added: “This is the biggest club in the world and I am delighted to be a part of this amazing team. To work with Jose Mourinho, who has won so many trophies in his time as a coach, is an opportunity not to be missed.

“I cannot wait to get started and to meet my new team-mates. I would like to thank everyone at Shakhtar Donetsk for everything they have done for me over the past five years.

“This is a very exciting time for me with my focus now fully on the World Cup with Brazil.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

