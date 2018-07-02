This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Monday 2 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brian Cody on Michael Bublé: 'He was a good hurler in his time'

Cody took a light-hearted view of Bublé’s Croke Park concert sending the Leinster final replay to Thurles.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 2 Jul 2018, 1:25 PM
1 hour ago 5,324 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4103685

GIVEN THE INTENSE battle that took place on the Croke Park turf half an hour earlier, Brian Cody was unusually relaxed in his post-game briefing with the media.

Brian Cody after the game ended in a draw Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The match itself was a bit of an arm wrestle, but Kilkenny displayed great fighting spirit to claw their way back to level terms with the last three scores of the game.

Because Michael Bublé is playing a concert at headquarters on Saturday night, the decision was made by the Leinster Council to send the replay to Thurles. It means we’ll have the unusual scenario of a Leinster team facing a Connacht side in a Munster venue for the Bob O’Keeffe Cup.

It will be the first time the Leinster final is held in a different province and the first Leinster hurling decider to be played outside of Croke Park since 1961.

Cody, who admitted he was unaware at the final whistle if extra-time was on the cards, had no issues with Semple Stadium being chosen as the venue for the rematch.

“It is in Thurles, very interesting,” he said. “It is all neutral. I don’t mind where it is on and when it is on – whenever the fixture is, we will turn up and we will play it.

“Who’s taking part in that concert?” he asked.

Michael Bublé.

“He’s played special junior for someone else years ago I think,” Cody joked. “He was a good hurler in his time.”

Cody had every reason to be in good form after the Cats did a job on Galway’s much-vaunted attack and held them to their lowest championship tally in the Micheal Donoghue era.

Conor Cooney with Paul Murphy and Padraig Walsh Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

He’s beginning to mould these young players in his image and they were a different side to the one that went down meekly by eight points in the round robin clash between these teams on 27 May in Salthill.

“You are supposed to progress as the year goes on, it is the way the training works. But you can’t legislate for what is going to happen on any given day.

“I mean we would be hoping to be as competitive next Sunday but obviously it is going to be hugely difficult, but as regards how we played today, we would be hugely happy.

“The last day we were competitive to an extent, I suppose but in the end, they did pull away very, very well. You were expecting them to do that again today a few times but we rallied well and kept the battle going. Again, possibly with all the talk about it, they were thinking that they would win the game so they will be a hell of a lot tougher to beat or take on next Sunday.

“They will be warned now. When you are being talked up as really hot favourites as they were, sometimes, it can lead to a small bit of complacency. I am not saying that they were. But they are the top team, they are the ones with all the hurlers and they are going to be so difficult to beat again. We are not at that level yet.”

Cillian Buckley Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The hectic provincial round-robin schedule would have meant Cody couldn’t roll out his fabled Nowlan Park training matches during the early phase of the championship, but the three-week break before the final offered them the chance to do so.

The benefit of those few weeks build-up was evident in the Kilkenny work-rate and aggression from the first whistle on Sunday. On the tactics front, they employed wing-forwards Martin Keoghan and Richie Leahy effectively as wide midfielders who funnelled back when Galway attacked.

It allowed Cody’s side apply enough pressure out the field to force Galway into playing route-one ball into the full-forward line. That ploy was largely ineffective until Jonathan Glynn was introduced in the 57th minute and caused the Cats some issues.

Padraig Walsh was outstanding at full-back, James Maher and TJ Reid performed well, while Cody reserved special mention for the cohort of youngsters who only made their championship debuts this summer.

“It is a good indication of the kind of lads that they are,” the Kilkenny boss stated. “I have said it from the start of the year, I have good confidence in the lads we have. General opinion around the place, not even in our county, there is not a huge amount of expectation there.

“All we are at the end of the day, we are in the Leinster final, now we are in the replay of the Leinster final. And we will see what happens. But we were very decent today.

“That is where you find out about players, out there. You have to go out and sample it. And we had to sample it today.”

Clare’s challenge after Munster final loss – ‘It’s a short turnaround but maybe that will suit us’

GAA have ‘learned lessons’ from Kildare fall-out and Newbridge can host Super 8s game

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Croatia prevail on penalties to book World Cup quarter-final spot as Danes exit
Croatia prevail on penalties to book World Cup quarter-final spot as Danes exit
Iniesta announces international retirement following Spain's World Cup exit
As it happened: Croatia vs Denmark, World Cup last-16
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Salah's new deal 'speaks very loudly' of Liverpool's ambitions - Klopp
Salah's new deal 'speaks very loudly' of Liverpool's ambitions - Klopp
England don't 'frighten' us - Colombia goalkeeper Ospina
Hierro attempts to shoulder blame for Spain's meek World Cup exit
ARGENTINA
Mascherano announces international retirement following Argentina's World Cup exit
Mascherano announces international retirement following Argentina's World Cup exit
Facing an uncertain future, Lionel Messi avoids media after Argentina crash out of World Cup
Mbappe stars with a brilliant double as France dump Argentina out of the World Cup
WORLD CUP 2018
Russia stun Spain on penalties as hosts progress to World Cup quarter-finals
Russia stun Spain on penalties as hosts progress to World Cup quarter-finals
As it happened: Spain vs Russia, World Cup last-16
Diego Maradona's blatant disregard for the rules and more of this week's best sportswriting
FIFA WORLD CUP
Senegal complain to Fifa over fair play rule
Senegal complain to Fifa over fair play rule
'It's easy for me': Kane finding England World Cup captaincy a breeze
As it happened: Uruguay v Portugal, World Cup last 16

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie