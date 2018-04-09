Brock Lesnar's UFC future up in the air as he re-signs with WWE

WRESTLING AND MMA star Brock Lesnar has re-signed with the WWE after retaining his Universal title at Wrestlemania, the organisation has confirmed.

Lesnar, 40, whose WWE contract was reportedly due to expire, has recently been earmarked for a return to the UFC.

The latter’s president, Dana White, stated last week: “Yeah, Brock Lesnar is coming back. I don’t know when, but yes he is.”

Lesnar was suspended for a year and fined $250,000 for doping in December 2016 after failing two drug tests in the lead up to his fight at UFC 200 against Mark Hunt. His defeat of Hunt was changed to a ‘no contest’, and Lesnar retired from MMA.

His contract renewal with World Wrestling Entertainment doesn’t necessarily prevent him from returning to the UFC: Lesnar’s last fight in the octagon as opposed to the wrestling ring – versus Hunt – happened while the he was still under contract with the WWE.

However, in order for him to fight again for mixed martial arts’ premier organisation, Lesnar would first have to un-retire, re-enter USADA’s testing pool and serve out the remaining six-plus months of his one-year ban. It’s not impossible that he has undergone this process already.

UFC president White said last week that Lesnar’s first fight back could be for the heavyweight title against the winner of Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier, who holds a title a division below.