Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 5 April, 2018
'Yeah, Brock Lesnar is coming back' - Dana White

The UFC could soon welcome back another star, with Conor McGregor lined up for a return according to president Dana White.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 5:33 PM
1 hour ago 2,874 Views 6 Comments
Former UFC champion Brock Lesnar
BROCK LESNAR IS set to return to the UFC, according to Dana White, although no date is set for his comeback.

Former heavyweight champion Lesnar announced his retirement from the UFC in February 2017, having been handed a one-year ban by the United States Anti-Doping Agency after he tested positive for a prohibited substance on two separate occasions.

But that suspension ended last year and Lesnar’s WWE contract is reportedly set to expire, leading to rumours that he could be destined for the octagon once more.

Asked about a return on Fox’s UFC Tonight, president White replied: “Yeah, Brock Lesnar is coming back. I don’t know when, but yes he is.”

Lesnar’s is not the only notable comeback in the UFC, though, with White telling a news conference that lightweight champion Conor McGregor is also on his way back.

“Conor is coming back this year, 100%,” he said. “He will fight this year.”

McGregor will likely lose his belt before his return, however, with Max Holloway and Khabib Nurmagomedov to challenge for the lightweight title on Saturday provided they can both make weight.

This has drawn an angry response from McGregor, who took to Twitter to post: “You’s'll strip me of nothing you’s do nothing cunts.”

