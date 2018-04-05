  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 5 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McGregor defiant as UFC confirm his reign as champion ends this weekend

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway will fight for the undisputed lightweight title at UFC 223 in Brooklyn.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 10:01 AM
29 minutes ago 1,531 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3941124

UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor Conor McGregor with the UFC featherweight and lightweight belts at UFC 205 in November 2016. Source: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

AS KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV and Max Holloway get set to clash this weekend, UFC president Dana White has reiterated that the fight will officially bring an end to Conor McGregor’s reign as a champion.

McGregor hasn’t competed in a mixed martial arts bout since he became the first fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously by defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden in November 2016.

However, the Dubliner failed to defend either the featherweight or lightweight crowns. The 145-pound belt he won from Jose Aldo in December 2015 was stripped from McGregor shortly after his win over Alvarez. He’ll relinquish the 155-pound strap on Saturday night when Nurmagomedov and Holloway contest the main event at UFC 223 in Brooklyn.

Nurmagomedov was originally scheduled to face Tony Ferguson, who won an interim lightweight title last October by overcoming Kevin Lee. But Holloway, the reigning featherweight champion, was drafted in as a late replacement last Sunday after Ferguson was forced to withdraw from Saturday’s clash with Nurmagomedov due to injury.

Speaking last night at a press conference in Brooklyn, UFC president Dana White explained that although Ferguson’s interim belt will essentially become null and void this weekend, he’ll remain the top contender at lightweight. The winner of the meeting of Nurmagomedov and Holloway will replace McGregor at the summit of the division.

UFC 223: Press Conference Dana White flanked by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway at last night's press conference. Source: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“Tony Ferguson isn’t being stripped,” White insisted. “The only one that’s losing the belt here is Conor. Conor is losing the belt and these two are fighting for the belt. One of these guys [Nurmagomedov or Holloway] will be the champion. Tony is still the number one contender.”

McGregor took to Twitter this morning and responded defiantly to White’s comments, expressing — in his own inimitable way — his reluctance to part with his title.

White, who has repeatedly mentioned September as a potential return date for McGregor, remains adamant that the Irish star will be back in the octagon in 2018.

“Conor is coming back this year, 100%,” said the UFC president. “He will fight this year. We’ll see how this thing plays out and we’ll go from there.”

In spite of his assertion that Tony Ferguson is in pole position to face the winner of Saturday’s headline bout, White seems averse to the idea of pairing Ferguson with Nurmagomedov again. This latest cancellation represents the fourth time a potential bout between the pair has fallen through in the past 15 months.

“It’s the last fight on earth I want to make again,” White said.

Khabib and SBG Ireland’s Artem Lobov involved in verbal altercation at UFC hotel

McGregor’s rematch with Diaz voted greatest UFC fight of all time

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
Analysis: Leinster's lethal attack tears Saracens apart for three classy tries
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
'I wanted to play attacking football' â Mkhitaryan's Mourinho dig
'I wanted to play attacking football' – Mkhitaryan's Mourinho dig
Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
'It's never happened to me' – Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
LEINSTER
EPCR confirm Sunday service for Munster's Bordeaux battle with Racing
EPCR confirm Sunday service for Munster's Bordeaux battle with Racing
Leinster hope to have Larmour and Conan in full training before Scarlets semi-final clash
Another blow for Saracens as South African owners want out
LIVERPOOL
'Very confident, I'm not sure if that's typical of Ireland': Kildare teen part of Liverpool's big European win
'Very confident, I'm not sure if that's typical of Ireland': Kildare teen part of Liverpool's big European win
'Brilliant' Liverpool should have killed off City - Klopp
Chelsea's longest-serving player to leave club without having played a first-team game

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie