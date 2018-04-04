  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 4 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Khabib and SBG Ireland's Artem Lobov involved in verbal altercation at UFC hotel

The pair will fight on Saturday’s UFC 223 card in Brooklyn, but against separate opponents.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Apr 2018, 1:15 PM
46 minutes ago 1,795 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3939370

F4oWK3r3 Artem Lobov and Khabib Nurmagomedov Source: Getty Images

AHEAD OF THEIR respective bouts in Brooklyn this weekend, UFC fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov and Artem Lobov were involved in what appeared to be a fairly heated verbal exchange in the corridor of their hotel last night.

Nurmagomedov features in the headline fight on Saturdayâ€™s UFC 223 card. Heâ€™ll take on Max Holloway, with the winner to be crowned undisputed lightweight champion. Lobov is set to face Alex Caceres in a featherweight contest on the preliminary portion of the bill.

While itâ€™s unclear what caused the altercation, the common denominator here is likely to have been Conor McGregor. Lobov is a friend and long-time training partner of McGregorâ€™s at Straight Blast Gym in Dublin, while Nurmagomedov and McGregor â€” who will be relieved of his lightweight title this weekend â€” are rivals in the 155-pound division.

The footage was captured by Rick Little, whoâ€™s in Brooklyn as one of Michael Chiesaâ€™s coaches for his main-card clash with Anthony Pettis.

Source: MMAnytt.se/YouTube

Nurmagomedov, an undefeated 29-year-old fighter, hails from the Dagestan region of Russia. Lobov, 31, was born in the Russian city ofÂ Nizhny Novgorod but has been a resident of Dublin for the past 15 years.

McGregorâ€™s rematch with Diaz voted greatest UFC fight of all time

Quiz: Test your knowledge of some UFC pull-outs of the past

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
Analysis: Leinster's lethal attack tears Saracens apart for three classy tries
'Winning is everything - now itâ€™s time to step up, and take our prize'
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
'It's never happened to me' â€“ Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
'It's never happened to me' â€“ Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
Gareth Bale left on bench for Champions League quarter-final
Lallana injury not as bad as first feared, and he could play again this season
LIVERPOOL
Aguero ruled out of Liverpool Champions League clash
Aguero ruled out of Liverpool Champions League clash
Matip's season 'likely over' after Liverpool confirm thigh operation
Do you agree with our Premier League team of the Season?
LEINSTER
'Last week he did everything he could': O'Brien came close to facing Saracens, Henshaw beating a path to Scarlets
'Last week he did everything he could': O'Brien came close to facing Saracens, Henshaw beating a path to Scarlets
Wales look to Scarlets as they seek Gatland's replacement
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie