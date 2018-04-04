Khabib and SBG Ireland's Artem Lobov involved in verbal altercation at UFC hotel

Artem Lobov and Khabib Nurmagomedov Source: Getty Images

AHEAD OF THEIR respective bouts in Brooklyn this weekend, UFC fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov and Artem Lobov were involved in what appeared to be a fairly heated verbal exchange in the corridor of their hotel last night.

Nurmagomedov features in the headline fight on Saturdayâ€™s UFC 223 card. Heâ€™ll take on Max Holloway, with the winner to be crowned undisputed lightweight champion. Lobov is set to face Alex Caceres in a featherweight contest on the preliminary portion of the bill.

While itâ€™s unclear what caused the altercation, the common denominator here is likely to have been Conor McGregor. Lobov is a friend and long-time training partner of McGregorâ€™s at Straight Blast Gym in Dublin, while Nurmagomedov and McGregor â€” who will be relieved of his lightweight title this weekend â€” are rivals in the 155-pound division.

The footage was captured by Rick Little, whoâ€™s in Brooklyn as one of Michael Chiesaâ€™s coaches for his main-card clash with Anthony Pettis.

Nurmagomedov, an undefeated 29-year-old fighter, hails from the Dagestan region of Russia. Lobov, 31, was born in the Russian city ofÂ Nizhny Novgorod but has been a resident of Dublin for the past 15 years.