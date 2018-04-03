Quiz: Test your knowledge of some UFC pull-outs of the past

When Luke Rockhold lost his UFC middleweight title to Michael Bisping, who was Rockhold originally scheduled to defend the belt against? Getty Yoel Romero Anderson SIlva

Chris Weidman Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza

Joe Soto was a late replacement for Renan Barao in a bantamweight title bout against champion TJ Dillashaw at UFC 177, but who was Soto originally due to fight on the card? Getty Anthony Birchak Takeya Mizugaki

Manny Gamburyan Alex Caceres

Which of the following of Conor McGregor's opponents was NOT an injury replacement for another fighter? Getty Dennis Siver Max Holloway

Diego Brandao Chad Mendes

When an injury forced Dan Henderson out of his bout against Jon Jones at UFC 151, who did Jones refuse to fight instead, causing the cancellation of the card? Getty Alexander Gustafsson Daniel Cormier

Vitor Belfort Chael Sonnen

Nicco Montaño defeated Roxanne Modafferi to become the inaugural UFC women's flyweight champion in December, but why did her original opponent - Sijara Eubanks - miss the fight? Getty She was injured while sparring Her flight was stranded due to a blizzard

She experienced problems with her weight cut The commission refused to grant her a licence

Cathal Pendred was drafted in as a late replacement to fight John Howard on which card? UFC 178 UFC 189

UFC 194 UFC 196

Who did Chuck Liddell face at UFC 115 after his trilogy bout against Tito Ortiz was scrapped due to an injury to Ortiz? Getty Rashad Evans Rich Franklin

Wanderlei Silva Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua

Before he was forced off the card due to an ACL injury, who was Georges St-Pierre scheduled to fight at UFC 143? Getty Nick Diaz Carlos Condit

Jake Shields Johny Hendricks

Which current UFC champion was scheduled to fight in Dublin in 2015 but pulled out due to injury? Getty Robert Whittaker Max Holloway

Rose Namajunas Stipe Miocic