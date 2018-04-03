  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Quiz: Test your knowledge of some UFC pull-outs of the past

Max Holloway has replaced Tony Ferguson in Saturday’s UFC 223 main event against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 3 Apr 2018, 2:33 PM
1 hour ago 1,309 Views 2 Comments
When Luke Rockhold lost his UFC middleweight title to Michael Bisping, who was Rockhold originally scheduled to defend the belt against?
Getty
Yoel Romero
Anderson SIlva

Chris Weidman
Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza
Joe Soto was a late replacement for Renan Barao in a bantamweight title bout against champion TJ Dillashaw at UFC 177, but who was Soto originally due to fight on the card?
Getty
Anthony Birchak
Takeya Mizugaki

Manny Gamburyan
Alex Caceres
Which of the following of Conor McGregor's opponents was NOT an injury replacement for another fighter?
Getty
Dennis Siver
Max Holloway

Diego Brandao
Chad Mendes
When an injury forced Dan Henderson out of his bout against Jon Jones at UFC 151, who did Jones refuse to fight instead, causing the cancellation of the card?
Getty
Alexander Gustafsson
Daniel Cormier

Vitor Belfort
Chael Sonnen
Nicco Montaño defeated Roxanne Modafferi to become the inaugural UFC women's flyweight champion in December, but why did her original opponent - Sijara Eubanks - miss the fight?
Getty
She was injured while sparring
Her flight was stranded due to a blizzard

She experienced problems with her weight cut
The commission refused to grant her a licence
Cathal Pendred was drafted in as a late replacement to fight John Howard on which card?
UFC 178
UFC 189

UFC 194
UFC 196
Who did Chuck Liddell face at UFC 115 after his trilogy bout against Tito Ortiz was scrapped due to an injury to Ortiz?
Getty
Rashad Evans
Rich Franklin

Wanderlei Silva
Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua
Before he was forced off the card due to an ACL injury, who was Georges St-Pierre scheduled to fight at UFC 143?
Getty
Nick Diaz
Carlos Condit

Jake Shields
Johny Hendricks
Which current UFC champion was scheduled to fight in Dublin in 2015 but pulled out due to injury?
Getty
Robert Whittaker
Max Holloway

Rose Namajunas
Stipe Miocic
How many times have fights between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov now fallen through after officially being booked?
Getty
3
4

5
6
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Getty
You scored out of !
Champion
Flawless. You're as good as it gets.
Share your result:
Getty
You scored out of !
Challenger
Impressive. You could be a champion some day.
Share your result:
Getty
You scored out of !
Gatekeeper
You'll never be a champion, but you can still be proud of what you achieved.
Share your result:
Getty
You scored out of !
Novice
Maybe the UFC just isn't for you.
Share your result:

Max Holloway to replace Tony Ferguson in UFC 223 fight

SBG’s Nelson handed exciting match-up for UFC’s debut in Liverpool

