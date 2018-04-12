  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 12 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You can't just sit back and think it will happen again': Black intent on leaving Ulster on a winning note

The prop will move on to Worcester next season having contributed to some of Ulster’s better days.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 7:30 AM
45 minutes ago 1,132 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3952959

THEY WERE HEADY days back when Callum Black first arrived in Ulster. And the prop is sad to depart the province as it sits in a trough.

The 32-year-old moved from Worcester in 2011 and though a neck injury restricted his ability to compete for a front-line place with Tom Court, the mood in Ulster was utterly buoyant as they pushed their way to the 2012 Heineken Cup final.

Seven years on, the northern province have played their way into a corner, but there are signs of life and three games (and possibly a playoff) to salvage a qualification berth for the big tournament next season.

Darren Cave and Callum Black arrive Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Last Friday’s away win over the Pro14′s form team Edinburgh was an enormous help as Ulster now trail Richard Cockerill’s team in the automatic Champions Cup qualification spot by just eight points with one game more than the Scots still to play.

Ulster know better than anyone that a swallow doesn’t make a summer. Big performances have never been the problem, they come around every now and then, it’s what surrounds them that has always irked fans and left Rory Best scratching his head.

“People from the outside saw there was a good buzz about the boys,” Black says of the 32-20 win in Murrayfield.

“We put in a good performance and even left a bit out there, we could have put more points on the board.”

“Back to training Monday and it was just on to the next job. It was a confidence boost, but you can’t dwell on it.

Callum Black and Rory Best Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“We spoke about that, Rory mentioned it in training: you can’t just sit back and think it will happen again. It’s (a matter of) raising our standards every day we come back to training.

“The squad are fully aware of that, we’re training hard and I think it will show Friday night.”

It’s no coincidence, if we put the work in then we train well and we play well. It’s about all those small margins. So we can improve personally and improve the team.”

Next season, Black will pack down under his former Ulster coach Neil Doak with Worcester.

His daughters were born in Belfast during his stint on these shores, so the city will always be a special place for him and he’s determined to give Ulster fans something to celebrate before his departure. That something won’t necessarily be a second try in 143 appearances, but a win over Ospreys to keep the pressure on Edinburgh (who host Scarlets) would bring a little extra polish for a possible silver lining on his final year.

“Selection has no guarantees, so if picked I’ll have to play like it is my last. It’d be great if I got to run out in front of the home fans a few more times.

“There’s not too many games left and every game I have it’s about leaving a bit with the team and leaving here on a high. I’ll be giving everything.”

Be part of the audience for The42 Rugby Show Champions Cup preview night

Tiernan O’Halloran cited for alleged contact with the eye area

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
LIVERPOOL
I showed Man City I'm not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster
I showed Man City I'm not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster
Brave referee deserves immense credit and more Champions League talking points
Who do you think will win the Champions League?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Eamon Dunphy says he was 'completely wrong' about Ronaldo
Eamon Dunphy says he was 'completely wrong' about Ronaldo
‘Nasty’ Leipzig star will add competitive edge to Liverpool
The Champions League is not about perfection, it's about the result – Klopp
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola charged for two breaches of Uefa's disciplinary regulations
Guardiola charged for two breaches of Uefa's disciplinary regulations
Lovren reveals half-time rant inspired Liverpool to sink Man City
Fuming Guardiola blames referees for City's Euro exit
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
'What happened to Barcelona wasn't going to happen to us because we're Real Madrid'
'What happened to Barcelona wasn't going to happen to us because we're Real Madrid'
Juventus president calls for VAR after accusing referees of bias against Italian clubs
Ronaldo dismisses Juve protests after Real survive almighty scare

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie