Wednesday 11 April, 2018
Be part of the audience for The42 Rugby Show Champions Cup preview night

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and special guest Eddie O’Sullivan will be breaking down two huge semi-finals.

By The42 Team Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 6:28 PM
BILBAO BECKONS — BUT will Leinster and Munster be packing away their passports for a mouthwatering European Champions Cup final next month?

After quarter-finals filled with more drama than any of us bargained for, the Irish provinces now have their sights firmly set on Europe’s premier club competition.

The familiar foes of Scarlets and Racing 92 await in the semis, but will they be able to spoil the party and deny Irish fans a dream decider?

As we look ahead to another huge weekend, The42 Rugby Show returns to the East Side Tavern in Dublin on Wednesday 18 April.

We’ll be joined by former Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan who will line out alongside Murray Kinsella and our host Gavan Casey to preview Leinster v Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium, and Racing 92 v Munster in Bordeaux.

Doors open at 7pm.

If you and your friends want to be a part of the conversation, put your questions and thoughts to our panel, and enjoy a drink, join us for a great night out. Tickets are priced at €10 and available to buy online here.

Capacity for the event is limited so get yours now to avoid disappointment.

Please note the show will be filmed and broadcast.

Buy tickets for The42 Rugby Show Live in East Side Tavern, Wednesday 18 April, at 7pm:

Buy now

