  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 14 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Big guns mean business with winning starts as camogie leagues open early

There were wins for Cork, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford, and a draw between Dublin and Limerick in Division 1.

By Daragh Ã“'ConchÃºir Sunday 14 Jan 2018, 5:28 PM
3 hours ago 4,419 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3797467

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS CORK registered a comprehensive 0-13 to 1-3 win over Galway at the Cork Camogie Grounds as the Littlewoods Camogie League Division 1 got off to an early start.

Orla Cotter Cork's Orla Cotter hit seven points. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Despite some high-profile absentees in new captain Aoife Murray, Gemma Oâ€™Connor and Rena Buckley, Cork fielded a very experienced line-up, whereas Galway were without their large Sarsfields contingent and the talismanic Niamh Kilkenny.

Orla Cotter scored seven points and Amy Oâ€™Connor provided four from play for the hosts but it was the visitors that got off to the better start under new manager Tony Oâ€™Donovan, Ailish Oâ€™Reilly goaling after Rebecca Hennelly and Cotter had exchanged early frees.

Cork remained undeterred however and four consecutive points â€“ scores from Oâ€™Connor, Hannah Looney and a brace of Cotter frees â€“ put them in front at the break by 0-5 to 1-1.

It was all Cork in the second half, Cotter slotting three points on the trot, including one from play. Oâ€™Connor found the target twice more too and though Aoife Donohue kept Galway in touch with two points of her own, Cotter, Oâ€™Connor and Orla Cronin eased Paudie Murrayâ€™s team to the honours.

Kilkenny are pursuing a third League title in-a-row and fourth in five seasons and they also produced a strong second-half display to emerge with a 1-13 to 1-3 win over Clare in Clonlara.

Launch Of The 2018 Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Players at the launch of the Littlewoods Camogie Leagues 2018 during the week. Source: Dan Sheirdan/INPHO

It was extremely cagey in the opening period but a fortuitous goal from distance by Chloe Morey, followed by a magical point by the Sixmilebridge player, helped them into a 1-3 to 0-4 lead at half time, Morey having registered all her sideâ€™s tally.

Aoife Doyle, Miriam Walsh, Anne Dalton and JulieAnn Malone were among the scorers as Kilkenny raised the tempo after the resumption. In contrast, Clare were unable to cause the Cats any discomfort and it was the Stripeywomen that had the final say courtesy of a goal from the eye-catching Doyle.

A Linda Bolger goal in the gameâ€™s final act snatched a 3-10 to 2-12 victory for Wexford over Tipperary at The Ragg. The home team had held the upper hand for the majority of proceedings and two goals from the returning Sarah Fryday had put them in a strong position.

They led by seven points at one stage in the opening period but Bolger pounced for the first of her two goals to keep Wexford in contention at the change of ends, though trailing by 1-9 to 1-5. Crucially, they responded to Frydayâ€™s second major strike with the almost inevitable goal from Ãšna Leacy, moments after the Wexford star had had a penalty saved.

Tipp still led by two entering the third minute of injury time but Bolger broke their hearts to give new boss Martin Carey a memorable commencement to his reign.

Mary Ryan and Linda Bolger Linda Bolger snatched victory for Wexford. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Limerick launched a late fightback to overturn a six-point deficit and secure a 2-12 to 2-12 draw against Dublin at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale.

And finally, Waterfordâ€™s experience of Senior Camogie told as six points from Beth Carton, three from Kaiesha Tobin and a goal from Lorraine Bray propelled them to a 1-12 to 0-6 success in Carriganore.

Aoife Maguire and Caroline Quinn were among the scorers for last yearâ€™s All-Ireland Intermediate champions but they did not carry sufficient attacking threat.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):

Buy now

Historic Munster hurling league win for Kerry as they see off Cork by ten points in Tralee

Gillane hits 0-8 as Limerick claim Munster hurling silverware with win over Clare

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Ã“'ConchÃºir
@RebelDevil71

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Electric Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run in seven-goal thriller
Electric Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run in seven-goal thriller
As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester City, Premier League
More woe for Wenger as Bournemouth hand Gunners defeat thanks to second-half comeback
FOOTBALL
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
Kane becomes Spurs' record Premier League goalscorer as they romp to victory over Everton
Conte unconcerned by Mourinho's 'contempt' comment as feud finally fizzles out
MANCHESTER UNITED
Merson: 'If Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, thatâ€™s a real custard pie to Man United'
Merson: 'If Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, thatâ€™s a real custard pie to Man United'
'I couldn't say it's not my club, but it didn't feel right': Klopp claims he turned down United
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
'There's no magic formula, everyone is working hard and enjoying it out there'
Leinster the team to beat in Europe and more talking points from the RDS
LEINSTER
Eight-try Leinster flex their European muscle to book home quarter-final in style
Eight-try Leinster flex their European muscle to book home quarter-final in style
Home quarter-final within reach for high-flying Leinster
'I don't want to force him into any box, he is doing things his way. That's the beauty about him'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie