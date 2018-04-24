Setback for Cardiff's automatic promotion hopes as Derby move into play-off places

CARDIFF CITY’S BID for automatic promotion to the Premier League suffered a blow as Derby improved their play-off prospects with a crucial 3-1 win.
Neil Warnock’s second-placed side could have moved four points clear of third-placed Fulham with a win at Pride Park.
With only two games left in the Championship season, that would have put the Bluebirds in pole position to join already-promoted Wolves in the top flight.
Cardiff were on course to achieve that target after Callum Paterson gave them a half-time lead.
But defensive errors allowed Cameron Jerome to score twice either side of a Matej Vydra strike as Derby ended a run of three straight defeats to move back into sixth place above Millwall.
Meanwhile, Barnsley are fighting for Championship survival after Nottingham Forest cruised to a 3-0 win at the City Ground.
Lee Tomlin scored a spectacular goal before setting up another for Ben Brereton and sub Apostolos Vellios netted a late third.
The result meant Forest boss Aitor Karanka dealt a severe blow to his old friend and Barnsley manager Jose Morais, who he worked alongside at Real Madrid on Jose Mourinho’s staff.
Third-bottom Barnsley are two points adrift of safety, behind 21st-placed Bolton, with two games left to play.
Morais will hope that Karanka does him a favour before the end of the season, however as Forest face a trip to Bolton on the final day.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Last-gasp goal sees Longford stun Shamrock Rovers
Police investigating ‘serious assault’ outside Anfield prior to Liverpool’s Champions League match
COMMENTS (1)