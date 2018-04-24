Setback for Cardiff's automatic promotion hopes as Derby move into play-off places

Derby County's Cameron Jerome (left) celebrates scoring his side's third goal with Bradley Johnson.

Derby County's Cameron Jerome (left) celebrates scoring his side's third goal with Bradley Johnson.

CARDIFF CITY’S BID for automatic promotion to the Premier League suffered a blow as Derby improved their play-off prospects with a crucial 3-1 win.

Neil Warnock’s second-placed side could have moved four points clear of third-placed Fulham with a win at Pride Park.

With only two games left in the Championship season, that would have put the Bluebirds in pole position to join already-promoted Wolves in the top flight.

Cardiff were on course to achieve that target after Callum Paterson gave them a half-time lead.

But defensive errors allowed Cameron Jerome to score twice either side of a Matej Vydra strike as Derby ended a run of three straight defeats to move back into sixth place above Millwall.

Meanwhile, Barnsley are fighting for Championship survival after Nottingham Forest cruised to a 3-0 win at the City Ground.

Lee Tomlin scored a spectacular goal before setting up another for Ben Brereton and sub Apostolos Vellios netted a late third.

The result meant Forest boss Aitor Karanka dealt a severe blow to his old friend and Barnsley manager Jose Morais, who he worked alongside at Real Madrid on Jose Mourinho’s staff.

Third-bottom Barnsley are two points adrift of safety, behind 21st-placed Bolton, with two games left to play.

Morais will hope that Karanka does him a favour before the end of the season, however as Forest face a trip to Bolton on the final day.

- © AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!