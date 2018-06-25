This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 25 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'VAR is not going well': Queiroz fuming Ronaldo wasn't sent-off for elbow

The Iran coach was not happy after tonight’s game.

By AFP Monday 25 Jun 2018, 10:48 PM
22 minutes ago 1,284 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4091726
Ronaldo received a booking for the incident.
Image: Getty
Ronaldo received a booking for the incident.
Ronaldo received a booking for the incident.
Image: Getty

IRAN COACH CARLOS Queiroz said Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo should have been sent off for an elbow during tonight’s 1-1 draw at the World Cup.

Ronaldo was booked after 83 minutes of the Group B clash for catching Iran defender Morteza Pouraliganji, with the incident reviewed by the referee on a pitchside monitor.

“I don’t want to talk too much, it’s about my country and a player. I know it’ll be a war against me,” said Queiroz, who coached his native Portugal at the 2010 finals in South Africa.

“No problem I get used to being one man against the nation, and one nation against the man since South Africa. I don’t have problems with that.

“But the reality is you stopped the game for VAR, there is an elbow. An elbow is a red card in the rules. In the rules it doesn’t say if it is (Lionel) Messi or Ronaldo…”

“It is a red card,” he repeated. “It is not about the referee. It’s about the attitude, the bravery and the character, the decisions must be clear for everybody.

“So in my opinion, Mr. Infantino and Fifa, everybody agreed that VAR is not going well. That’s the reality, there’s a lot of complaints.”

Ronaldo missed a second-half penalty in Saransk as Portugal survived a late scare against Iran to set up a last-16 meeting with Uruguay.

Portugal finished runners-up behind Spain, as Iran fell just short of reaching the knockout phase for the first time at a World Cup.

– © AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Transmission issue’ affects RTÉ’s live coverage of Spain-Morocco clash

‘Because Iran had suffered a couple of injustices, they said to give the penalty’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'We can't afford to relax...We need to be awake with our eyes open' - Hierro
'We can't afford to relax...We need to be awake with our eyes open' - Hierro
On the brink, Argentina handed a final shot at World Cup salvation
As it happened: England vs Panama, World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'Records are there to be broken' - Suarez out to make more World Cup history with Uruguay
'Records are there to be broken' - Suarez out to make more World Cup history with Uruguay
Maradona says Messi 'not guilty of anything' as Argentina face potential World Cup exit
PSG playmaker Pastore lands in Italy to finalise €20 million Roma move
ENGLAND
Can England dare to dream of World Cup glory?
Can England dare to dream of World Cup glory?
'I didn't particularly like the performance'
Could games like England-Panama become the norm at the 2026 World Cup?
WORLD CUP 2018
'Because Iran had suffered a couple of injustices, they said to give the penalty'
'Because Iran had suffered a couple of injustices, they said to give the penalty'
Heartbreak for Iran as Portugal survive after Ronaldo controversy
Spain stumble over the line as they claim last-gasp draw with Morocco
REVIEW
Uruguay top Group A as Suarez and Cavani fire them to victory over 10-man Russia
Uruguay top Group A as Suarez and Cavani fire them to victory over 10-man Russia
Review: The Citroen Berlingo is a spacious MPV that's a shape-shifter for families
What next for Ireland? Schmidt's men don't want to be 'one-hit wonders'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie