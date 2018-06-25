'Transmission issue' affects RTÉ's live coverage of Spain-Morocco clash

It was a dramatic night as Spain and Portugal edged through.

It was a dramatic night as Spain and Portugal edged through.

VIEWERS WATCHING TONIGHT’S World Cup clash between Spain and Morocco on the RTÉ News Now channel and RTÉ Player experienced interrupted coverage due to a ‘transmission issue.’

With the meeting of Portugal and Iran being shown on RTÉ2, the other Group B game was available on the state broadcaster’s dedicated news channel as well being streamed live online.

However, viewers missed the closing stages of the first half from the Kaliningrad Stadium as RTÉ returned to showing the news having taken an ad break midway through the action.

The coverage was restored shortly after, with the broadcaster explaining there had been an internal power cut at Montrose, resulting in the loss of pictures from Russia.

In a statement to The42 this evening, an RTÉ spokesperson said: “Due to a transmission issue earlier, live coverage of Spain v Morocco on the RTÉ Player and RTÉ News Now was temporarily unavailable. Coverage was restored as soon as possible.”

Unfortunately, we've had an internal power cut and it's affecting live transmission on News Now. We're working on a solution at the moment. — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 25, 2018

Apologies for the break in coverage.



We are now back live, and will have the 2nd half in full#WorldCup — RTÉ News Now (@RTENewsNow) June 25, 2018

When coverage did resume, viewers experienced late drama as Iago Aspas scored a VAR-assisted equaliser in injury time to ensure Spain scrambled a 2-2 draw to book their place in the knockout stages.

Aspas’ winner, initially disallowed but awarded after intervention from the Video Assistant Referee, saw Spain stumble into the last 16 as group winners ahead of Portugal, who were held 1-1 by Iran.

RTÉ’s coverage continues tomorrow with Denmark v France live at 4pm, followed by Argentina’s do-or-die clash with Nigeria at 7pm.

Australia against Peru (4pm) and Iceland v Croatia (7pm) will be available on RTÉ News Now and the Player.

