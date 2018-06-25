This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 25 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Because Iran had suffered a couple of injustices, they said to give the penalty'

The RTÉ panel were left unimpressed by some of the decisions in the Portugal-Iran game tonight.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 25 Jun 2018, 9:59 PM
1 hour ago 5,974 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4091643

THE RTÉ PANEL gave a scathing assessment of the Video Assistant Referee system following tonight’s controversial Iran-Portugal game.

Cristiano Ronaldo was fortunate not to be sent off for a stray elbow amid a series of other controversial decisions, and watching on from the studio, Keith Andrews, Didi Hamann and Liam Brady were left deeply unimpressed.

Andrews said the game “became a circus,” while Brady felt Iran were the victims of two bad decisions — the penalty that wasn’t and the failure to send Ronaldo off.

The Arsenal legend added that Iran were fortunate to receive the late penalty, explaining: “Because Iran had suffered a couple of injustices, they said to give the [last-minute] penalty.”

Hamann, a long-time VAR critic, said there were too many “gray areas” with certain contentious calls for the system to be applied satisfactorily.

“The reason it was brought in in football was to get the right result and the fair result — that is the biggest myth in football because it only takes one decision to get wrong and you don’t get the fair result,” the former Liverpool midfielder said.

“The discrepancy between what we’ve lost in the emotion, heat-of-the-moment decisions, celebrations, sadness, if you compare that to what we got, did it make it any fairer, did it make our product any better? I don’t think it did.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Records are there to be broken’ – Suarez out to make more World Cup history with Uruguay>

Rugby star fronts bid to ban homophobic abuse in English football>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'We can't afford to relax...We need to be awake with our eyes open' - Hierro
'We can't afford to relax...We need to be awake with our eyes open' - Hierro
On the brink, Argentina handed a final shot at World Cup salvation
As it happened: England vs Panama, World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'Records are there to be broken' - Suarez out to make more World Cup history with Uruguay
'Records are there to be broken' - Suarez out to make more World Cup history with Uruguay
Maradona says Messi 'not guilty of anything' as Argentina face potential World Cup exit
PSG playmaker Pastore lands in Italy to finalise €20 million Roma move
ENGLAND
Can England dare to dream of World Cup glory?
Can England dare to dream of World Cup glory?
'I didn't particularly like the performance'
Could games like England-Panama become the norm at the 2026 World Cup?
WORLD CUP 2018
'Because Iran had suffered a couple of injustices, they said to give the penalty'
'Because Iran had suffered a couple of injustices, they said to give the penalty'
Heartbreak for Iran as Portugal survive after Ronaldo controversy
Spain stumble over the line as they claim last-gasp draw with Morocco
REVIEW
Uruguay top Group A as Suarez and Cavani fire them to victory over 10-man Russia
Uruguay top Group A as Suarez and Cavani fire them to victory over 10-man Russia
Review: The Citroen Berlingo is a spacious MPV that's a shape-shifter for families
What next for Ireland? Schmidt's men don't want to be 'one-hit wonders'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie