'Records are there to be broken' - Suarez out to make more World Cup history with Uruguay

LUIS SUAREZ WANTS to continue making history with Uruguay after his goal in the 3-0 win over Russia helped Oscar Tabarez’s side to a third successive group-stage win at a World Cup for the first time in the tournament’s current format.

Barcelona striker Suarez netted the winner against Saudi Arabia on matchday two – becoming the first Uruguay player to net at three consecutive World Cups in the process – and continued his scoring form with a superb free-kick 10 minutes into Monday’s clash in Samara.

That effort paved the way for an impressive Uruguay win – Denis Cheryshev’s own-goal and a late strike from Edinson Cavani ensured they progressed with maximum points from their three Group A fixtures.

And although Suarez was pleased with his personal achievements, he insisted the priority was ensuring Uruguay set new records.

“It’s what we wanted, to keep going throughout the World Cup,” he told a news conference.

Records are there to be broken. On a personal level I am very pleased to move forward and reach my goals with the team and continue making history.

“After winning two matches 1-0 the best thing to do today was to do even better. I am happy to have won and be top of the group and make history again, because this is the first time Uruguay have won three [group] matches in a row in a World Cup and were top of our group. All of this is history.

“Working hard, with humility as a unit all thinking about what’s best for the squad, that’s what is most important.”

Uruguay went into the clash with Russia already sure of their progression into the last 16, with Portugal or Spain likely to be their opponents, and Suarez acknowledged that Oscar Tabarez’s side played with more freedom than in their opening fixtures.

“The first few matches, you’re tense because you don’t want to make mistakes,” he added.

“This is an essential attitude in the first few matches. Today we went onto the pitch with a different perspective, that’s what made the pressure less and that’s what we saw on the pitch.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!