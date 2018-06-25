Watch: Morocco take shock lead against Spain before Hierro's men hit back

Spain 0-1 Morocco: Boutaib takes advantage of some lax play in midfield to nick the ball and put Morocco in front #rtesoccer #worldcup #IRN #POR pic.twitter.com/PS3sD8O4kH— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 25, 2018
Spain 1-1 Morocco. Isco levels things up for Spain after he finishes off a wonderful passing move #rtesoccer #worldcup #ESP #MAR pic.twitter.com/GZROPDggAs— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 25, 2018
MOROCCO EARNED A 2-2 draw with Spain in the World Cup tonight.
Khalid Boutaib gave the underdogs an early lead before Isco equalised five minutes later.
However, Youssef En-Nesyri’s header late in the second half was seemingly enough for the African team to secure the win.
But a late Iago Aspas goal was given after the officials consulted VAR.
