Portugal took the lead tonight with one of the goals of the tournament so far

Iran 0-1 Portugal. Ricardo Quaresma opens the scoring with a peach of a goal. #rtesoccer #worldcup #IRN #POR pic.twitter.com/XVxqAvso3M— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 25, 2018
IRAN DREW 1-1 with Portugal in the World Cup tonight, narrowly exiting the competition in the process.
Ricardo Quaresma gave his side the lead before Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty.
Karim Ansarifard scored a late penalty but it was too little too late after Ronaldo was fortunate not to be sent off for petulantly hitting out at an opponent.
The result means Portugal finish second in the group, with Spain joining them in the last-16.
