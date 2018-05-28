This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 28 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The King stay the King as LeBron drags the Cavs back to another finals

James dazzled as Cleveland rallied to beat Celtics in game seven

By AFP Monday 28 May 2018, 7:49 AM
1 hour ago 2,113 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4039560
James salutes the Cavs fans at the end of the game seven.
Image: Elise Amendola/PA Images
James salutes the Cavs fans at the end of the game seven.
James salutes the Cavs fans at the end of the game seven.
Image: Elise Amendola/PA Images

LEBRON JAMES BOOKED his eighth straight NBA finals appearance, delivering another epic game-seven performance on the road as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 87-79 last night

James played all 48 minutes and finished with 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists for the Cavaliers who are in the finals for the fourth consecutive year.

“This is the last chapter for our team this season,” said James. “It’s been a whirlwind. It has been roses. There have been thorns in the roses. This is one of the most challenging seasons I have had.”

Cleveland became the first team to win on the road in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference championship series and the first to beat the Celtics at home in the postseason.

“Win, lose or draw, at end of my career you are never going to get someone to say I didn’t leave it out on floor,” the four-time league MVP James said.

Source: Charles Krupa/PA Images

The Cavaliers will take on either the reigning champion Golden State Warriors or Houston Rockets in the championship series. The Warriors dominated the Rockets 115-86 on Saturday to force a decisive game seven which will take place Monday in Houston.

James believes that they can outhustle, outsmart and out coach whoever they face in the final.

We have and opportunity to win a championship. No matter whether we are picked to win or not, we have a great game plan. We are going to try to get better throughout the series,” he said.

James led the Cavaliers in the first half with 17 points and 10 rebounds but they trailed for much of the half in front of a crowd of 18,600 at the Boston Garden.

It wasn’t until the second half that his supporting cast came to life and the Cavaliers were able to wrestle control back from the Celtics in the low-scoring contest.

“He’s unbelievable,” said Celtics coach Brad Stevens. “I thought it was an outstanding defensive game. And again he still had 35, 15 and nine. It’s ridiculous and he does it with the pressure and scrutiny.”

Plays entire game

James said he knew ahead of time he was going to have to play 48 minutes.

“It was asked of me tonight to play the whole game, and I just tried to figure out how I could get through it,” said James, who played 48 minutes for the first time in a playoff game since 2006 as a 21-year-old against the Detroit Pistons.

“Throughout the timeouts, I was able to catch my breath. At halftime, I didn’t come out and warm up. That was my time to recalibrate and catch my wind again.

“I’m the leader of this team, and I’m going to give what I’ve got.”

James said halfway through the season he made up his mind that no matter what happens he was going to try and keep a positive attitude.

“Right before the break I kind of reset. I didn’t know if we were going to make trades or not,” he said.

But I just reset my mindset and said ‘OK, this is the season and let’s try to make the most of it’.”

Jeff Green finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, J.R. Smith tallied 12 points and Tristan Thompson scored 10 for Cleveland who beat Boston 109-99 on Friday to force game seven.

Jayson Tatum paced the Celtic attack with 24 points as Boston suffered their only loss in 11 playoff home games.

Al Horford finished with 17 points and Jaylen Brown had 13 but he was just three-of-12 from the three-point line.

Celtics fire blanks

Source: Charles Krupa

Boston made the mistake of using the three pointer as their main offensive weapon down the stretch but they finished a dismal seven-of-39 overall from beyond the arc.

“We just couldn’t quite knock them down, and to no fault of anybody. Just happens. You have nights like that,” said Stevens.

The Celtics ended the first quarter on a 9-0 run and led 43-39 at the half in what would turn out to be the lowest scoring game in the series.

The possibility existed that a loss Sunday would have been James’ last game with the Cavaliers. He can opt out of his $35.6 million contract at the end of the season and become a free agent.

James has said in the past he plans to retire a Cavalier but this is his second stint in Cleveland after he left once before for Miami in 2010. Los Angeles, Philadelphia and New York are believed to be ready to pounce if he becomes available.

(C) AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'I think there is interest from his end' - Rooney would thrive in MLS, says DC United boss
'I think there is interest from his end' - Rooney would thrive in MLS, says DC United boss
'I lost Liverpool the game' – Karius apologises for costly Champions League howlers
'It was like wrestling' – Klopp unhappy with Ramos challenge on Salah
LEINSTER
'The sooner a decision is made the better for everyone involved'
'The sooner a decision is made the better for everyone involved'
Masterful Sexton pulls the strings as Leinster learn how to do the double
'Seeing this guy lift the trophy is the thing that gives me most satisfaction'
HURLING
Teenager makes his mark, Tipp keep season alive and win slips from Cork's grasp
Teenager makes his mark, Tipp keep season alive and win slips from Cork's grasp
Another couple of stunning Semple Stadium saves by Cork's Nash to add to his collection
Morris saves Tipperary as they come from 9 points down to grab draw with Cork
LIVERPOOL
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
The story of Arsenal's tragic lost star in the making and more of the week's best sportswriting
Ronaldo: It should be called the CR7 Champions League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie