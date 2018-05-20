A beautiful finish from Alan Browne put Ireland ahead against Celtic

IRELAND XI HAVE gone in all-square with Celtic at half-time in Scott Brown’s testimonial this afternoon.
The visiting side struck after six minutes as Callum O’Dowda won back possession and Alan Browne curled a cracking effort past Hoops goalkeeper Dorus de Vries from the edge of the box.
However, Leigh Griffiths proded home an equaliser three minutes before the interval.
⚽| Ireland lead at Celtic Park thanks to this fine strike from Alan Browne! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/VCUXh5J9CB— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) May 20, 2018
