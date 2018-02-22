  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 23 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Celtic crash out of Europe as birthday boy Ivanovic sparks second-leg turnaround

Zenit won 3-0 to end the Scottish side’s Europa League run.

By The42 Team Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 8:33 PM
5 hours ago 6,912 Views 16 Comments
http://the42.ie/3867176
Celtic's Oliver Ntcham in action.
Celtic's Oliver Ntcham in action.
Celtic's Oliver Ntcham in action.

BRANISLAV IVANOVIC WAS the key as Zenit overturned a first-leg deficit against Celtic for a 3-0 victory that sent them into the last 16 of the Europa League.

Having missed the 1-0 defeat in Scotland a week ago, birthday boy Ivanovic proved the unlikely inspiration for Zenit’s turnaround at a raucous Krestovsky Stadium.

The veteran defender celebrated turning 34 by scoring the opening goal in the seventh minute, powering in a header from a corner to make it 1-1 on aggregate, before setting up Zenit’s third in the second half.

A 25-yard shot from Daler Kuzyaev somehow slipped through Dorus De Vries to double the Russian side’s lead before the half-hour mark, leaving Brendan Rodgers’ team in need of an away goal to keep their European campaign alive.

However, Aleksandr Kokorin bundled in Ivanovic’s low cross just after the hour to make sure Roberto Mancini would triumph in the battle between the two former Premier League managers.

Rodgers kept faith with the same XI that started the first leg in Glasgow, hardly a surprise after he branded their performance at Celtic Park as “brilliant” in the immediate aftermath.

Yet their narrow advantage – given to them by Callum McGregor’s 78th-minute strike in the first leg – did not last long.

After Leandro Paredes’ curling shot was turned around the post by De Vries, Ivanovic lost his marker at the resulting corner to head his side on level terms.

While De Vries had little chance with the opener, he would have expected to do better with Kuzyaev’s strike that put Zenit in charge of the tie in the 27th minute.

The midfielder’s attempt carried plenty of power but seemed to be heading straight at Celtic’s experienced goalkeeper, who failed to set his feet in time as the ball flashed through his outstretched arms and into the net.

The shot-shy visitors, in contrast, failed to bother Andrey Lunev at the other end of the field, despite dominating possession.

Rodgers’ reacted to such a tepid opening 45 minutes by sending on Tom Rogic in place of Eboue Kouassi. The substitute wasted no time in trying his luck from distance, though his speculative attempt drifted comfortably over the bar.

The tie was put beyond Celtic when Kokorin’s run caught out Mikael Lustig, allowing the alert forward to convert Ivanovic’s teasing centre from the right at the back post.

With a lead to protect and the clock on their side, Zenit comfortably held firm through to the final whistle to secure a place in Friday’s draw for the next round. Celtic, in contrast, will now focus on domestic matters, as they aim to complete the domestic treble for a second successive season.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

On the double! Waterford snap up ex-Liverpool keeper and Oldham striker

Galway United sign ex-Bristol City striker on eve of First Division opener

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'
'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'
'There were doubts' - Rio Ferdinand admits Man Utd team-mates' uncertainty over David de Gea
'They told me he was 100%' - Mourinho questions medical staff after Herrera injury
FOOTBALL
Arsenal fall to humiliating home defeat but progress in Europa League
Arsenal fall to humiliating home defeat but progress in Europa League
Celtic crash out of Europe as birthday boy Ivanovic sparks second-leg turnaround
Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
LEINSTER
'When a guy comes out of the Academy for his first game, heâs got to get to 50 caps somehow'
'When a guy comes out of the Academy for his first game, he’s got to get to 50 caps somehow'
Ringrose returns for Leinster as Frawley set for first start against the Kings
'I kind of feel blessed that I got the opportunity to see what the real working world is like'
MANCHESTER UNITED
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
De Gea brilliance helps Man United escape Sevilla with a draw
As it happened: Sevilla v Manchester United, Champions League
SIX NATIONS
'A big thing is putting things in perspective and it's something I do every minute'
'A big thing is putting things in perspective and it's something I do every minute'
Fergie time again, Porter pounces and more talking points as Ireland name side to face Wales
'I've been talking to Chris for three or four years, he's been a long-term project'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie