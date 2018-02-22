  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
On the double! Waterford snap up ex-Liverpool keeper and Oldham striker

Lawrence Vigouroux and Courtney Duffus have joined the League of Ireland side on loan.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 8:20 PM
5 hours ago 6,985 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3867120

WATERFORD FC HAVE announced the signings of Lawrence Vigouroux and Courtney Duffus on loan, subject to international clearance.

Swindon Town v Coventry City - Sky Bet League Two - County Ground Lawrence Vigouroux joins from Swindon Town. Source: EMPICS Sport

24-year-old Vigouroux comes to Waterford from Swindon Town until the summer. He’s had stints at both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the past, first joining Swindon on loan from Anfield.

He was named Player of the Year at the Lee Power-owned club last season, and will now wear the number 20 for the Blues ahead of the 2018 season.

Duffus meanwhile comes in from Oldham Athletic. The 22-year-old centre forward has spent the majority of his career at Everton, and has also had a stint on loan at Bury.

Born in Cheltenham, Duffus is eligible to play for Ireland through his mother and made his U21 international debut against Slovenia in September 2016.

Courtney Duffus celebrates scoring the first goal of the game Former Ireland U2 Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Waterford manager Alan Reynolds is delighted to have secured the signature of the duo, saying:

“I am delighted to welcome Lawrence Vigouroux and Courtney Duffus to the club. Lawrence is an experienced goalkeeper who has played at a high level with both Spurs and Liverpool before moving to Swindon.

“He will be a big asset to the club and his experience will also bring on both Matthew Connor and Niall Corbet. He has trained with us for the past couple of weeks and has looked impressive so we’ll see how he gels into the squad over the coming weeks.

“I’m also delighted to get Courtney Duffus on loan from Oldham. He is an exciting young striker and I’m looking forward to working with him. He played at reserve level for Everton before his move to Oldham and he is a player who will excite the fans.

Soccer - Barclays U18 Premier League - Final - Manchester City v Everton - Goodison Park Duffus in action for Everton in 2014. Source: Richard Sellers

“Courtney has been on our radar for some time as we sought to strengthen our forward line; it is great to finally get our man over the line ahead of the close of transfer window.”

Last Friday night, the club made it a night to remember and marked their return to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with a comeback win over Derry City.

They face a tough test tomorrow night, clashing with reigning champions Cork City at Turner’s Cross.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

