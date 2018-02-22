  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 23 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway United sign former Bristol City midfielder on eve of First Division opener

Harrison Reeves comes as the final addition to Shane Keegan’s 2018 squad.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 7:26 PM
6 hours ago 3,382 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3867082
Final signing for 2018: Harrison Reeves.
Image: Vinny O'Connor
Final signing for 2018: Harrison Reeves.
Final signing for 2018: Harrison Reeves.
Image: Vinny O'Connor

GALWAY UNITED HAVE signed 19-year-old ex-Bristol City midfielder Harrison Reeves.

The English player linked up with the club originally through the academy’s U10 team, and he stayed at Ashton Gate until he turned 18 last season.

From there, he gained some senior experience with lower league sides Dursley Town, Brimscobe and Thurpp and Slimbridge.

Reeves made an appearance for Galway off the bench in last week’s 1-0 victory over Shelbourne, and caught the eye of boss Shane Keegan.

The youngster comes in as the clubs’ final signing to the 2018 squad and will wear the number 22 jersey.

“He really impressed when he played against Shelbourne,” Keegan told www.galwayunitedfc.ie of his latest addition.

“Harrison also went out and played for our U19s the following day as well and again, did fantastically in that game too. That was what probably made us move on him.

“He’s really technical, has a fantastic eye for a pass and through ball, he gives us options behind the striker and also a little bit deeper in the centre of midfield as well.
“He’s a small guy, probably one of the smallest to grace the League of Ireland, but he’s a little terrier, size means nothing to him and he’s been very impressive around the place.
“The fact that Harrison can play in a number of positions is a huge plus for us. He uses that low centre of gravity well, I think he will see plenty of playing time and he’s a player who could potentially have a big impact for us.

“Harrison has a superb attitude and that was probably the chief reason we’ve made him the final addition to our squad. He fits in well with the character and personality that we’re trying to create within our squad.”

On Tuesday, Keegan confirmed the signing of 28-year-old striker Danny Furlong after a two season spell in the New Zealand top tier with Southern United.

Galway United kick off their 2018 SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign tomorrow night as they welcome Athlone Town to Eamonn Deacy Park (kick-off 7.45pm).

2018 GALWAY UNITED SQUAD: Tadhg Ryan, Arek Mamala, Connor Gleeson, Gary Shanahan, Aaron Conway, Maurice Nugent, Adam Rooney, Stephen Walsh, Robbie Williams, Gary Kinneen, Marc Ludden, Stephen Kenny, Conor Melody, Conor Barry, Alan Murphy, Alex Byrne, Ryan Connolly, Harrison Reeves, Ronan Manning, Carlton Ubaezuonu, Danny Furlong, Eoin McCormack, Conor Layng.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘A big thing is putting things in perspective and it’s something I do every minute’

Dublin North lift first Leinster senior hurling crown with win over Kilkenny’s St Kieran’s

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'
'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'
'There were doubts' - Rio Ferdinand admits Man Utd team-mates' uncertainty over David de Gea
'They told me he was 100%' - Mourinho questions medical staff after Herrera injury
FOOTBALL
Arsenal fall to humiliating home defeat but progress in Europa League
Arsenal fall to humiliating home defeat but progress in Europa League
Celtic crash out of Europe as birthday boy Ivanovic sparks second-leg turnaround
Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
LEINSTER
'When a guy comes out of the Academy for his first game, heâs got to get to 50 caps somehow'
'When a guy comes out of the Academy for his first game, he’s got to get to 50 caps somehow'
Ringrose returns for Leinster as Frawley set for first start against the Kings
'I kind of feel blessed that I got the opportunity to see what the real working world is like'
MANCHESTER UNITED
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
De Gea brilliance helps Man United escape Sevilla with a draw
As it happened: Sevilla v Manchester United, Champions League
SIX NATIONS
'A big thing is putting things in perspective and it's something I do every minute'
'A big thing is putting things in perspective and it's something I do every minute'
Fergie time again, Porter pounces and more talking points as Ireland name side to face Wales
'I've been talking to Chris for three or four years, he's been a long-term project'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie