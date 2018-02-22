Galway United sign former Bristol City midfielder on eve of First Division opener

GALWAY UNITED HAVE signed 19-year-old ex-Bristol City midfielder Harrison Reeves.

The English player linked up with the club originally through the academy’s U10 team, and he stayed at Ashton Gate until he turned 18 last season.

From there, he gained some senior experience with lower league sides Dursley Town, Brimscobe and Thurpp and Slimbridge.

Reeves made an appearance for Galway off the bench in last week’s 1-0 victory over Shelbourne, and caught the eye of boss Shane Keegan.

The youngster comes in as the clubs’ final signing to the 2018 squad and will wear the number 22 jersey.

“He really impressed when he played against Shelbourne,” Keegan told www.galwayunitedfc.ie of his latest addition.

“Harrison also went out and played for our U19s the following day as well and again, did fantastically in that game too. That was what probably made us move on him.

“He’s really technical, has a fantastic eye for a pass and through ball, he gives us options behind the striker and also a little bit deeper in the centre of midfield as well.

“He’s a small guy, probably one of the smallest to grace the League of Ireland, but he’s a little terrier, size means nothing to him and he’s been very impressive around the place.

“The fact that Harrison can play in a number of positions is a huge plus for us. He uses that low centre of gravity well, I think he will see plenty of playing time and he’s a player who could potentially have a big impact for us.

“Harrison has a superb attitude and that was probably the chief reason we’ve made him the final addition to our squad. He fits in well with the character and personality that we’re trying to create within our squad.”

Delighted to have signed for Galway United. Looking forward to a new challenge and what the future has to hold with the club! 🇮🇪🍀⚽️ pic.twitter.com/cL6HwmZ2qi — Harrison Reeves (@HarrisonReeves9) February 22, 2018

On Tuesday, Keegan confirmed the signing of 28-year-old striker Danny Furlong after a two season spell in the New Zealand top tier with Southern United.

Galway United kick off their 2018 SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign tomorrow night as they welcome Athlone Town to Eamonn Deacy Park (kick-off 7.45pm).

2018 GALWAY UNITED SQUAD: Tadhg Ryan, Arek Mamala, Connor Gleeson, Gary Shanahan, Aaron Conway, Maurice Nugent, Adam Rooney, Stephen Walsh, Robbie Williams, Gary Kinneen, Marc Ludden, Stephen Kenny, Conor Melody, Conor Barry, Alan Murphy, Alex Byrne, Ryan Connolly, Harrison Reeves, Ronan Manning, Carlton Ubaezuonu, Danny Furlong, Eoin McCormack, Conor Layng.

