Ireland U21 international Manning redeems himself after own goal with late strike for QPR

IT WAS A game of two halves for Ireland U21 international Ryan Manning on Monday afternoon for QPR.

The 21-year-old gave opponents Norwich the lead seven minutes before the interval, turning the ball into his own net, before capping off a 4-1 win in the dying stages.

Ian Hollowayâ€™s side levelled just before the break through Massimo Luongo, before strikes from Matt Smith and Eberechi Eze brought them ahead at Loftus Road.

Manning popped up with a late header to make it 4-1 and ensure the three points with ten minutes left on the clock, succeeding in scoring in the same net twice â€“Â for two different teams.

The Galway man impressed for Noel Kingâ€™s Ireland U21 side last week at Tallaght Stadium as they eked out a dramatic 1-0 win againstÂ Azerbaijan courtesy of a 96th minute winner from Shaun Donnellan.

There were goals, too, for Eoin Doyle and Jack Byrne for Oldham Athletic in League One on Monday. Both players were on the scoresheet as they defeated Blackpool to keep the club just above the relegation zone.

