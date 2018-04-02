Ireland midfielder Browne misses penalty as Preston slump to defeat

PRESTON NORTH ENDâ€™S promotion hopes took a blow today as they lost out 1-0 to Derby County at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites sit three points outside the play-off spots after going down to a Tom Lawrence free-kick on 52 minutes.

Ireland midfielder Alan Browne had won a penalty in the first half after he was fouled by Andre Wisdom, but the Cork native stepped up and put his spot-kick wide of the mark.

Alan Browne rues his miss from the spot. Source: Rich Linley - CameraSport

With Sean Maguire, Greg Cunningham and Ireland-eligible Callum Robinson also starting for Preston, Alex Neilâ€™s men were unable to find the back of the net.

Derby, who are fifth in the table after the win, had Alex Pearce in their team, while Richard Keogh was an unused substitute.

