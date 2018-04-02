Waterlogged pitches means a number of EA Sports Cup games have been postponed again

TORRENTIAL RAINFALL THROUGHOUT Monday morning has seen various EA Sports Cup matches called off.

Eight games were scheduled for Monday, but official confirmation has seen just three games survive the adverse weather conditions.

Waterford’s Munster derby clash with Cork City, Limerick’s meeting with Cobh Ramblers, St Pat’s game against holders Dundalk and St Mochta’s clash with Drogheda United are all called off.

This, on top of Shamrock Rovers’ meeting with Longford Town at Tallaght Stadium, which was called off late on Monday afternoon.

The postponements will add further woe to the hectic schedules of League of Ireland clubs, after previous games were also called off due to the heavy snowfall caused by Storm Emma.

“After a late pitch inspection by match officials, today’s EA Sports Cup Second Round tie between St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk scheduled for 3pm today has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch,” the Inchicore club said in a statement.

Meanwhile it is the third time in succession Leinster Senior League champions St Mochtas’ scheduled meeting with Drogheda has been cancelled.

Eight EA Sports Cup games were re-scheduled at the beginning of March due to snowfall, with a number of today’s games requiring a new date again.

Bohemians vs UCD (3pm), Finn Harps vs Derry City (5pm) and Galway United vs Sligo Rovers (5pm) are all due to go ahead later todat.

EA Sports Cup fixtures postponed:

St Patrick’s Athletic vs Dundalk, 3pm

Waterford FC vs Cork City 3pm

Limerick vs Cobh Ramblers, 5pm

St Mochta’s vs Drogheda United, 5.30pm

Shamrock Rovers vs Longford Town, 7pm

