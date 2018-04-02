  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 2 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Waterlogged pitches means a number of EA Sports Cup games have been postponed again

Heavy rainfall on Monday morning has seen a number of EA Sports Cup games called off across the country.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 2 Apr 2018, 2:47 PM
45 minutes ago 545 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3936375
Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny with the EA Sports Cup.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny with the EA Sports Cup.
Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny with the EA Sports Cup.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

TORRENTIAL RAINFALL THROUGHOUT Monday morning has seen various EA Sports Cup matches called off.

Eight games were scheduled for Monday, but official confirmation has seen just three games survive the adverse weather conditions.

Waterford’s Munster derby clash with Cork City, Limerick’s meeting with Cobh Ramblers, St Pat’s game against holders Dundalk and St Mochta’s clash with Drogheda United are all called off.

This, on top of Shamrock Rovers’ meeting with Longford Town at Tallaght Stadium, which was called off late on Monday afternoon.

The postponements will add further woe to the hectic schedules of League of Ireland clubs, after previous games were also called off due to the heavy snowfall caused by Storm Emma.

“After a late pitch inspection by match officials, today’s EA Sports Cup Second Round tie between St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk scheduled for 3pm today has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch,” the Inchicore club said in a statement.

Meanwhile it is the third time in succession Leinster Senior League champions St Mochtas’ scheduled meeting with Drogheda has been cancelled.

Eight EA Sports Cup games were re-scheduled at the beginning of March due to snowfall, with a number of today’s games requiring a new date again.

Bohemians vs UCD (3pm), Finn Harps vs Derry City (5pm) and Galway United vs Sligo Rovers (5pm) are all due to go ahead later todat.

EA Sports Cup fixtures postponed:

  • St Patrick’s Athletic vs Dundalk, 3pm
  • Waterford FC vs Cork City 3pm
  • Limerick vs Cobh Ramblers, 5pm
  • St Mochta’s vs Drogheda United, 5.30pm
  • Shamrock Rovers vs Longford Town, 7pm

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Bradley: ‘We never said we would challenge for the title, we actually said that we couldn’t’

‘We weren’t allowed use a soccer ball… GAA would have been the sport in the school’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
Munster set off for South Africa with a Champions Cup semi-final to come
FOOTBALL
Winning title against Man United would be 'wonderful' â De Bruyne
Winning title against Man United would be 'wonderful' – De Bruyne
Zidane a better coach than player, says former team-mate
'I can let him shoot... It's good for his confidence'
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
Cullen praises young guns Leavy and Ryan as Leinster win the big moments
'It’s hard for him not to get frustrated' - Sexton bruised as Leinster batter Saracens
LEINSTER
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
Leinster's new wave bully and blitz holders Saracens to storm into semi-finals
Leinster know only their best will suffice against three-in-a-row chasing Saracens
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pep Guardiola: 'Salah, Mane, Firmino are almost unstoppable... They are an extraordinary team'
Pep Guardiola: 'Salah, Mane, Firmino are almost unstoppable... They are an extraordinary team'
Man United and Barcelona target fuels transfer talk with non-committal comment on PSG future
Alan Pardew has been sacked by West Brom after 12 Premier League defeats in 18 games

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie