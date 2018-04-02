  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 2 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bradley: 'We never said we would challenge for the title, we actually said that we couldn't'

Shamrock Rovers earned their fifth league win of the season on Friday night, but boss Stephen Bradley believes it will take time to catch up to Dundalk and Cork City.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 2 Apr 2018, 1:59 PM
1 hour ago 3,037 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3936293
Stephen Bradley.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Stephen Bradley.
Stephen Bradley.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS HEAD coach Stephen Bradley reaffirmed his view that the Hoops would not be title challengers this season, stating that more progression was needed to catch both Dundalk and champions Cork City.

He was speaking after his side dispatched Sligo Rovers 1-0 at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night, with newly-signed striker Dan Carr bagging the winner with half an hour to go.

The win was Rovers’ fifth from nine games in the Premier Division this season, leaving them in fourth spot. However, boss Bradley repeated his assessment from the beginning of the year that his side would struggle to compete for top spot.

“We never said we’d challenge for the title,” he said. “We actually said that we couldn’t. We need time to catch Dundalk and Cork and nothing’s changed there.

“I think it’s everyone else outside saying they want us to challenge or expect us to challenge.

“We’ve never said that we’d challenge Dundalk or Cork this year, we finished a lot of points behind them last year. It takes time to make that up.”

Rovers last won the title in 2011, winning the Premier Division back-to-back under current Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill, but have finished no higher than third in the last five campaigns.

Stephen Bradley 2018 sees Bradley take charge for his second full season in charge at Tallaght Stadium. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

The side finished third in 2017, 22 points behind double-winners Cork City.

They maintain their spot in the European places following Friday night’s win, with Bradley admitting that the victory was hard-fought on a night where his side struggled to get going.

“No, it wasn’t our best performance and we know that,” Bradley said.

“We had patches where we played okay, but overall it’s probably our worst performance outside of Bohs [a 3-1 defeat]. But credit to the players, they dug in and in the second half it was a little bit better, and we got the win.

“When we play well we do play with a high tempo and move the ball quickly, but in the first half we were just off it. We had one of those nights where we were off it.

“Everything was slow, both in and out of possession. Look we were off it tonight, but we won the game. I think it’s one of those nights where you’re just off the pace.”

Daniel Carr after the game Daniel Carr scored the winner for Shamrock Rovers against Sligo. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

The 33-year-old praised goalscorer Carr, who signed at the beginning of the year having last played for Karlstad BK in Sweden following spells at both Huddersfield Town and Reading.

“Dan’s doing well, he’s a good player. We know Shawsy [Gary Shaw] is there, Sean Boyd is there. It’s a long season, there are a lot of games and all the strikers will get their run in the team. Right now Dan’s doing well, so he stays in the team.

“It was actually one of our best bits of play for the goal. We created an opening, got the ball to Sean [Kavanagh], it was a great delivery and to be fair to Dan it was a hard finish. Most forwards would give up on it because it goes on the wrong side of the centre half, but he kept going and it was a good finish.

“We didn’t do much in the game, to be honest. It was probably the worst we’ve been here in terms of our play, but the pleasing thing is that we showed a different side of our game to go and win 1-0.”

Reporting by Dave Donnelly

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Goal from former Reading forward earns Hoops all three points as Sligo drop into relegation zone

Massive blow for Shamrock Rovers as Trevor Clarke is ruled out for the season

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
Munster set off for South Africa with a Champions Cup semi-final to come
FOOTBALL
Winning title against Man United would be 'wonderful' â De Bruyne
Winning title against Man United would be 'wonderful' – De Bruyne
Zidane a better coach than player, says former team-mate
'I can let him shoot... It's good for his confidence'
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
Cullen praises young guns Leavy and Ryan as Leinster win the big moments
'It’s hard for him not to get frustrated' - Sexton bruised as Leinster batter Saracens
LEINSTER
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
Leinster's new wave bully and blitz holders Saracens to storm into semi-finals
Leinster know only their best will suffice against three-in-a-row chasing Saracens
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pep Guardiola: 'Salah, Mane, Firmino are almost unstoppable... They are an extraordinary team'
Pep Guardiola: 'Salah, Mane, Firmino are almost unstoppable... They are an extraordinary team'
Man United and Barcelona target fuels transfer talk with non-committal comment on PSG future
Alan Pardew has been sacked by West Brom after 12 Premier League defeats in 18 games

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie