Massive blow for Shamrock Rovers as Trevor Clarke is ruled out for the season

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE been rocked by news that Trevor Clarke will play no part for the remainder of the 2018 campaign after suffering knee ligament damage.

The left-sided wide man, who celebrated his 20th birthday on Monday, was forced off just 31 minutes into Friday night’s 2-1 loss to Waterford at the RSC.

Clarke was visibly in some distress at the time and Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley today confirmed he will have an operation as soon as possible.

With just eight league matches played this year, it comes as significant blow for Clarke, who has been one of the shining lights for Rovers since his return from Middlesbrough in 2015.

“It’s going to be a long one for Trevor,” Bradley said. “But he’ll be fine, mentally he’s really tough. He knows what he has to do to get back.

“Trevor is a top player, any team in the country would miss Trevor and we’re no different. We’re lucky we have some really good players in that area of the pitch and that’s the positive out of it.”

Operating at full-back or on the wing, Clarke’s performances last season earned him the PFAI Young Player of the Year award as Bradley’s side finished third in the Premier Division.

The former Crumlin United and St Kevin’s Boys schoolboy missed the opening two matches of the current campaign through suspension before returning to the first-team, but now has several months of rehabilitation ahead.

