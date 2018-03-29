  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Massive blow for Shamrock Rovers as Trevor Clarke is ruled out for the season

Last season’s PFAI Young Player of the Year, who celebrated his 20th birthday on Monday, has suffered a serious knee injury.

By Ben Blake Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 4:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,056 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3926644
Clarke will be missed by Rovers.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Clarke will be missed by Rovers.
Clarke will be missed by Rovers.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE been rocked by news that Trevor Clarke will play no part for the remainder of the 2018 campaign after suffering knee ligament damage.

The left-sided wide man, who celebrated his 20th birthday on Monday, was forced off just 31 minutes into Friday night’s 2-1 loss to Waterford at the RSC.

Clarke was visibly in some distress at the time and Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley today confirmed he will have an operation as soon as possible.

With just eight league matches played this year, it comes as significant blow for Clarke, who has been one of the shining lights for Rovers since his return from Middlesbrough in 2015.

“It’s going to be a long one for Trevor,” Bradley said. “But he’ll be fine, mentally he’s really tough. He knows what he has to do to get back.

“Trevor is a top player, any team in the country would miss Trevor and we’re no different. We’re lucky we have some really good players in that area of the pitch and that’s the positive out of it.”

Operating at full-back or on the wing, Clarke’s performances last season earned him the PFAI Young Player of the Year award as Bradley’s side finished third in the Premier Division.

The former Crumlin United and St Kevin’s Boys schoolboy missed the opening two matches of the current campaign through suspension before returning to the first-team, but now has several months of rehabilitation ahead.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

High-flying Waterford have shown they’re a force to be reckoned with since returning to the top flight

‘I’m honest enough to admit I wasn’t good enough to be playing for Aston Villa in the Premier League’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Beirne in the second row as Scarlets face into 'exciting' clash with La Rochelle
Beirne in the second row as Scarlets face into 'exciting' clash with La Rochelle
Grand Slam momentum with O'Mahony as Munster captain returns
'If a top job comes up then I'd imagine he'll be near the top of the list'
FOOTBALL
Spurs not ruling out Harry Kane for Chelsea clash but later return date remains a possibility
Spurs not ruling out Harry Kane for Chelsea clash but later return date remains a possibility
Lazio director says Man United target worth 'well over' €90m
Dele Alli not guaranteed to start at World Cup
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mousa Dembele casts doubt over his Tottenham future
Mousa Dembele casts doubt over his Tottenham future
'Crazy' talent of Salah and co frustrating Liverpool youngster
'He seems to live in a constant fear. Not so much of defeats but of the loss of power and authority'
MANCHESTER UNITED
Giggs: Bale best of the rest behind Messi and Ronaldo
Giggs: Bale best of the rest behind Messi and Ronaldo
'You're not talking about a normal, mortal human'
'98 World Cup winner heavily critical of Pogba and Griezmann
LIONEL MESSI
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
'The Argentines criticise Messi a lot... You should thank God that he’s there'
Real's Zidane has no faith in me, says Spain's hat-trick hero

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie