Friday 30 March, 2018
Goal from former Reading forward earns Hoops all three points as Sligo drop into relegation zone

Shamrock Rovers earned their fifth win in nine, as London-born Daniel Carr struck on the hour mark with a deft finish.

By Dave Donnelly Friday 30 Mar 2018, 10:14 PM
43 minutes ago
Daniel Carr scored the decisive goal for the Hoops on Friday.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Shamrock Rovers 1

Sligo Rovers 0

Dave Donnelly reports from Tallaght Stadium

DANIEL CARR FIRED Shamrock Rovers to a fortunate 1-0 victory over Sligo Rovers at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.

The Londoner showed his fox-in-the-box instincts to peel away at the back post and turn home Sean Kavanagh inch-perfect cross on the hour to earn his side an unlikely win.

There was more than a hint of controversy about the goal, however, as Rovers played on while Rhys McCabe lay in the other half holding his face.

The Hoops pressed on despite the home side’s protests and made the extra man count as they stretched Sligo on both sides before Kavanagh laid it on a plate for Carr.

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley made four changes from the 2-1 defeat in Waterford last Friday, with Luke Byrne and Kevin Horgan replacing the injured Trevor Clarke and dropped Tomer Chencinski.

Those changes contributed in part to a disjointed first half performance from the hosts, who looked disorganised in defence and frequently outmuscled.

Ex-Liverpool trainee Adam Morgan looked lively playing off the shoulder off Lee Grace, and he capitalised on the defender’s mistake to shoot but Roberto Lopes threw himself in front of the ball.

Sligo continued to have the better of the play after the break, even up to Rovers goal, and they had chances to level as Patrick McClean headed over and Gary Boylan shot straight at Horgan.

David Cawley saw a furious strike well blocked-down by Roberto Lopes as the visitors continued to look for a way through but Rovers hang on with relative comfort to take all three points.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Horgan; Boyle, Grace, Lopes, Byrne; Bolger, Finn, Coustrain (Miele 70), Kavanagh (Bone 81), Burke; Carr (Shaw 70).

SLIGO ROVERS: Schlingermann; Boylan, McFadden, McClean, Waters; Cawley, Roy (Moorhouse 71), McCabe, Morrison (Wixted 63), McAleer (Cretaro 87); Morgan.

Referee: Neil Doyle

Dave Donnelly
sport@the42.ie

