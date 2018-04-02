  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Winning title against Man United would be 'wonderful' – De Bruyne

The opportunity to wrap up the league by beating the Red Devils this weekend is a prospect that the Belgium international is relishing.

By The42 Team Monday 2 Apr 2018, 2:51 PM
41 minutes ago 693 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3936428
De Bruyne has been one of the league's best players this season.

KEVIN DE BRUYNE is relishing the prospect of Manchester City clinching the Premier League title by beating bitter rivals United next time out.

Saturday’s comfortable 3-1 win at Everton left City on the brink of lifting the trophy after a stellar campaign in Pep Guardiola’s second season at the helm.

While United have been second for most of the season, City have looked nailed on to secure their first league title under Guardiola for many months now.

And, fittingly, three points in the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday will be enough to finally put it to bed and end United’s forlorn chase, giving City fans bragging rights in more ways than one.

“To make it [win the title] against United would be special,” said De Bruyne.

It would be so nice to go on and win against United, for the fans it would be something special. It would be wonderful, something different – you know how it goes between them, you know the history, so it would be historic.

“The sooner we do it, the better. Then we can focus on other games. It’s a tough run. We play Liverpool, United, Liverpool again and then Tottenham. It’s pretty impressive, eh?”

When the sides met in December, City ran out 2-1 winners at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola, however, may rest several star players if the Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool remains in the balance after the first leg.

