  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 2 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Do you agree with our Premier League team of the Season?

The PFA side is due to be announced later this month.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 2 Apr 2018, 4:06 PM
1 hour ago 5,681 Views 17 Comments
http://the42.ie/3936391
Harry Kane has been a key player for Tottenham this season.
Image: Mike Hewitt
Harry Kane has been a key player for Tottenham this season.
Harry Kane has been a key player for Tottenham this season.
Image: Mike Hewitt

WITH THE PFA Team of the Year due to be announced later this month, we’ve named our Premier League side based on the most impressive performers this season. Let us know who would be in your equivalent team in the comments section below.

David de Gea (Man United): It’s a close call between De Gea and Ederson, but as good as the Man City goalkeeper has been with his feet, in the majority of matches this season, City have dominated and he hasn’t had many big saves to make. On the other hand, United have needed De Gea to pull off more than a few stunning saves. The Red Devils have conceded the second fewest goals after City, and they have the Spaniard partially to thank for that stat.

Kyle Walker (Man City): Plenty of eyebrows were raised when Walker joined City from Tottenham for an initial £45 million fee. Yet the right-back has been impressive since then, featuring 43 times in all competitions for the club this season. The England international has produced six assists so far, while his surging runs down the right have also created space for others in his team to exploit.

Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham): With Toby Alderweireld injured and out of favour at various points in the season, Spurs needed their other Belgian centre-back to step up and take on more responsibility — Vertonghen did just that. Featuring in the backline alongside the similarly impressive Davinson Sanchez, Tottenham have conceded just 26 goals in 31 games — only the two Manchester clubs have superior defensive records.

Nicolas Otamendi (Man City): The 30-year-old has had plenty of critics since joining City at the start of the 2015-16 campaign. Yet he appears to be one of the many players coach Pep Guardiola has improved, as Otamendi is far less error-prone now compared with when he started out in the Premier League. John Stones, Vincent Kompany and Aymeric Laporte have all been given game time in City’s defence, which is statistically the best in the league as it stands. But Otamendi is the one player who has been a relatively constant presence at the back for the Etihad outfit.

Ashley Young (Man United): Man United are currently second in the league and whereas stars such as Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku haven’t been as consistently brilliant as fans would have hoped, they are where they are due to the persistence of some largely unheralded individuals as much as anyone else. Ashley Young is the epitome of these unsung heroes. Despite the presence of the younger, quciker and more athletic Luke Shaw, the 32-year-old former Aston Villa player has managed to establish himself on the left due mainly to grit and determination — the type of qualities Jose Mourinho values above all else.

Fernandinho (Man City): As superb as Man City have been in attack, it is important not to underestimate how good they have been down the other end too. Brazil international Fernandinho has been key both in protecting the backline and often being the starting off point for his side’s exhilarating play going forward. With 41 appearances in all competitions this season, the 32-year-old is clearly a player Guardiola trusts wholeheartedly.

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City): City have been by far the best team in the league this season, and were it not for the similarly incredible form of Liverpool’s Mo Salah, De Bruyne would comfortably claim the Player of the Year accolade. The Belgian international has more assists than anyone else in the top flight (15 according to ESPN‘s figures) and the player has thrived. having been given extra responsibility, after he was put in a central role by Guardiola.

David Silva (Man City): With eight goals and 11 assists, Silva looks as good as he has ever been at 32. His most recent exceptional form has led to suggestions that the Spain international is “the greatest foreign player of the Premier League era,” as he looks set to lift the title for the third time in his career this season. Along with De Bruyne, he has been key to City’s ability to open up defensively stubborn teams and control games intensively in midfield.

Mo Salah (Liverpool): There’s very little left to say about Salah. While the initial €42 million fee from Roma was questioned at the time, it now looks like a bargain. The Egyptian has scored 37 goals in all competitions and were it not for City’s extraordinary form, any other season, the Reds would be well in the race for the Premier League title. His influence is genuinely comparable to impact Luis Suarez had during that famous 2013-14 season, and the 25-year-old looks capable of becoming a Liverpool legend provided he sticks around long enough at Anfield.

Harry Kane (Tottenham): With the exception arguably of Sergio Aguero and to a lesser extent Romelu Lukaku, no striker in the Premier League has come close to emulating Harry Kane in terms of both goals and overall contribution to matches. The England star now has gone four seasons on the trot where he has managed 20-plus goals. Spurs are turning into a side that can be relied upon to at least reach the Champions League every season in the way their bitter rivals Arsenal once were. The Tottenham star has 24 goals this season (only Salah has more) and without him, Spurs’ current success is impossible imagine.

Raheem Sterling (Man City): A close choice between Sterling and team-mate Leroy Sane, Sterling edges the final spot out wide on account of the fact that he has scored almost twice as many goals as his German counterpart. He has bagged more than one crucial last-minute strike and consequently, the England international has played a big role in ensuring City’s supreme confidence rarely dipped over the course of an unbelievable season.

Subs: Ederson, James Tarkowski, Danilo, Christian Eriksen, Leroy Sane, Roberto Firmino, Sergio Aguero.

4-4-1-1 formation

De Gea

Walker Vertonghen Otamendi Young

Salah Fernandinho De Bruyne Sterling

Silva

Kane

Manager: Pep Guardiola

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Winning title against Man United would be ‘wonderful’ – De Bruyne>

Bradley: ‘We never said we would challenge for the title, we actually said that we couldn’t'>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
Munster set off for South Africa with a Champions Cup semi-final to come
FOOTBALL
Winning title against Man United would be 'wonderful' â De Bruyne
Winning title against Man United would be 'wonderful' – De Bruyne
Zidane a better coach than player, says former team-mate
'I can let him shoot... It's good for his confidence'
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
Cullen praises young guns Leavy and Ryan as Leinster win the big moments
'It’s hard for him not to get frustrated' - Sexton bruised as Leinster batter Saracens
LEINSTER
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
Leinster's new wave bully and blitz holders Saracens to storm into semi-finals
Leinster know only their best will suffice against three-in-a-row chasing Saracens
PREMIER LEAGUE
Do you agree with our Premier League team of the Season?
Do you agree with our Premier League team of the Season?
Pep Guardiola: 'Salah, Mane, Firmino are almost unstoppable... They are an extraordinary team'
Man United and Barcelona target fuels transfer talk with non-committal comment on PSG future

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie